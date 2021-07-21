Program Description

The ASHP-Accredited Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Medication Use Safety and Policy Residency Program at the Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System (DVAHCS) is designed to develop a health care practitioner with advanced skills in the practice of medication use policy, medication safety, drug information, literature evaluation, medical writing and editing, teaching and education, clinical problem solving, and project management skills. The Medication Use Safety and Policy Program will build upon the competencies and experience acquired in the PGY1 residency and will be flexible to accommodate the interests and goals of the resident. Graduates of the program will be prepared for a variety of activities including medical writing, developing evidence-based materials, presenting in a variety of settings including small group and didactic lectures, leading medication policy development, managing drug shortages, and planning educational experiences for students and residents on rotation in drug information. Additionally, upon completion of the PGY2 program, the resident should possess competencies that enable attainment of board certification or further credentials.



Program Purpose:

The purpose of this PGY2 pharmacy residency program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.



Site Description

The residency is hospital-based and includes formalized learning experiences with the site’s centralized Formulary Management/Pharmacoeconomic team, in the Drug Information Center (DIC), and with various clinical pharmacist specialists within the organization. The Formulary Management team is composed of three dedicated clinical pharmacists that support the Pharmacy Service through involvement in quality improvement and medication use policy development by facilitating medication safety and cost-savings programs such as therapeutic interchange and evidence-based use guidelines. The DIC is a comprehensive, hospital-based drug information service that supports drug information requests from the Medical Center’s healthcare providers. The DIC responds to approximately 50-100 requests per year and is also a training site for Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience (APPE) student rotations and both PGY1 and PGY2 residents.



Expected Learning Opportunities:

Developing and implementing medication use policies and resources

Conducting medication use evaluations and other quality management reviews

Assisting in coordination of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics committee

Coordinating the adverse drug reaction reporting program

Involvement in the provision of drug information services to healthcare professionals

Participation in the administrative aspects of maintaining a drug information service

Training and precepting pharmacy students and residents

Formal lectures and teaching experiences at UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Campbell University College of Pharmacy

Completion of a formal resident research project

Medical writing, publishing, and peer reviewing

Participation in the Investigational Drug Service

Involvement with continuous quality improvement initiatives of the Pharmacy Service

Optional participation in the teaching certificate program through UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy

Required Rotations:

Medication-Use Policy (11 months)

Medication Safety (12 months)

Drug Information Practice I (12 months)

Investigational Drug Service (12 months)

Administration (11 months)

Medical Writing (3 months)

Residency Research Project (12 months)

Staffing (11 months, 5 weekends per year under dual appointment)

Orientation (1 month)

Elective Rotations (up to 3 months): The resident may select from a variety of elective rotations to augment their specific areas of interest. Potential electives may include:

Academic Detailing

Pharmacogenomics

Anticoagulation or other Clinical Practice Rotations

Non-VA Medication Use Policy or Medication Safety

Additional rotations outside of the VA system will be authorized on a case-by-case basis based on the learning opportunity

Program Benefits

The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $46,796) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 10 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.



Eligibility Requirements

Qualified applicants are required to possess a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy, be a citizen of the United States, have an active pharmacy license in any state by the first day of the residency, and have completed an accredited Pharmacy Practice or PGY1 Residency training program. An on-site interview is required.

Accreditation Status

The residency program was originally accredited by ASHP as a Drug Information PGY2 Residency Program. This program welcomed its first resident in July 2013 and in 2014, received a full 6-year accreditation cycle from ASHP. In 2020, the residency program transitioned to the ASHP accreditation standards associated with the PGY2 Medication Use Safety and Policy program.

How to Apply:

By January 4, 2021, interested individuals should submit an application through PhORCAS with the following components:

Letter of intent indicating why advanced training through a medication use policy and safety residency program at the Durham VA is desired Curriculum vitae Professional transcripts PhORCAS recommendation form from three references.

Residency Director Contact Information:

Jamie N. Brown, PharmD, FCCP, BCPS, BCACP

PGY2 Medication-Use Safety & Policy Residency Program Director

Drug Information/Investigational Drug Service Program Manager

Durham VA Medical Center

508 Fulton St. (119)

Durham, NC 27705

919-286-0411 ext. 176072

jamie.brown2@va.gov