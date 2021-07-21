PGY2 Oncology Program

Program Description

The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) offers an ASHP-Accredited PGY2 Pharmacy Residency in Oncology. This program will build upon the competencies developed during a PGY1 residency to develop the advanced skills of an Oncology Clinical Specialist . Over twelve months of individualized training, the resident will complete longitudinal as well as traditional block learning experiences focused on direct patient care, education & research. In addition to clinical experiences, the resident will complete an approved research project and have the opportunity to complete a teaching certificate through our affiliation with the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Graduates of the program will display expert level knowledge and skills in the complex practice of oncology. In addition to clinical experiences, the resident will complete an approved research project. Graduates of the program will display expert level knowledge and skills in the complex practice of oncology. They will be prepared to practice in a variety of environments and attain oncology board certification (BCOP).

PGY2 Program Purpose

PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.

Practice Settings

The primary practice setting for this residency will be the Hematology Oncology Clinic at the DVAMC. Here, the resident will participate in multidisciplinary clinics with full time VA faculty and staff members as well as faculty and hematology/oncology fellows who practice at the DVAHCS and the Duke Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition, the resident will participate in, and ultimately lead, Oncology Pharmacist Clinic appointments and will learn to practice under a pharmacist scope of practice that supports prescriptive authority. The resident will work with patients with a variety of malignant diagnoses to ensure provision of optimal medication management and address adherence issues when identified. In addition, the resident will work with the Oncology Consult Service and other Clinical Pharmacy Specialists to ensure evidence-based and patient-centered pharmacotherapy across the continuum of care.

Required Learning Experiences

Learning experiences are longitudinal unless otherwise noted below.

Oncology Clinics

Pharmacist Phone and Face to Face Clinic

Multidisciplinary Clinics

Oncology Formulary Management

Oncology Inpatient Consults

Practice Management & Professionalism

Residency Research Project

Oncology Operations

Investigational Drug Service

Pharmacogenomics

Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting Ambulatory Staffing

Internal Medicine (4-6 weeks)

Hospice & Palliative Care (4-6 weeks)

Gynecologic Oncology (2-4 weeks)

Elective Learning Experiences

The resident may select from a variety of elective learning experiences. In addition to the experiences below, additional time may be scheduled in a required area as an elective or additional experiences outside the VA system may be available.

Medical Writing (12 weeks)

Infectious Diseases (2-4 weeks)

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (2-4 weeks based on availability)

Anticoagulation (Block or longitudinal – duration TBD) Phone &/or Face to Face Clinic



Additional Activities

Complete an IRB approved residency research project and complete a manuscript suitable for publication. The resident will also submit to present their research project at the Hematology Oncology Pharmacy Association Annual Meeting.

Co-precept PharmD candidates and/or PGY1 Residents

Program Stipend and Benefits

The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $46,613) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued annual leave and sick/family care leave, 10 paid federal holidays, and a healthcare benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at select professional meetings. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

Eligibility Requirements

Qualified applicants are required to possess a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy, be a citizen of the United States, have an active pharmacy license in any state by the first day of the residency, and have completed an accredited Pharmacy Practice or PGY1 Residency training program.

Application Process

Interested applicants should submit an application through PhORCAS with the following components by January 6, 2020

Letter of intent indicating why advanced training in oncology at the Durham VA is desired

Curriculum vitae

Professional transcripts

PhORCAS recommendations from three references.

Residency Director Contact Information:

Julia M. Hammond, PharmD, BCOP

PGY2 Oncology Residency Program Director

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist - Hematology/Oncology

Durham VA Medical Center

508 Fulton St. (119)

Durham, NC 27705

919-286-0411 ext. 172218

Julia.Hammond2@va.gov