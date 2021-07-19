Pharmacy Residency Preceptors

Preceptors: Bottom (L to R) Radhika Kothapalli, Janine Bailey, Alicia Watkins, Susan Bullard, Rachel Britt, Sara Britnell, Alicia Hairston; Middle (L to R) Dan Katzenberger, Jill Bates, Melissa Durkee, Amy Randolph, Andreina Ottman, Jayme Spivey, Tracie Rothrock-Christian, Bill Bryan; Top (L to R) Megan Gilbertson, Caleb Burns, Ryan Owenby, Debra Kemp, Marc Pepin, Mohamed Hashem, Brandon DeLuccca, Jon Hale, Mary Parker, Jamie Brown

Janine Bailey, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Program at the Durham VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University at Buffalo in 2007. She then completed a PGY1 residency at the North Texas VAMC and a PGY2 geriatric residency at the Durham VAMC. After her geriatric residency, she practiced as an Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist on an Acute Care of the Elderly (ACE) unit at Christiana Care Health System in Newark, DE. She then returned to the Durham VAMC practicing in the Community Living Center (CLC) for nine years prior to transitioning to HBPC. Practice interests include geriatrics and deprescribing.

Jill S. Bates, PharmD, MS, BCOP, FASHP is the national PHASER Pharmacy Program Manager for the Department of Veterans Affairs specializing in precision medicine. She is also Associate Professor of Clinical Education at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Dr. Bates completed her Bachelor of Science at Eastern Illinois University, a Master of Science with concentration in biochemistry and biophysics at Northern Illinois University and her Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She completed a post graduate year 1 (PGY1) pharmacy practice and PGY2 oncology pharmacy residency at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Bates practiced at UNC Medical Center for 11 years serving the hematologic malignancy population in both the acute and ambulatory care environment prior to shifting focus on precision medicine. She has experience as a leader in clinical pharmacy practice, oncology pharmacy, and residency training. Dr. Bates has a passion for advancing pharmacy practice through education rooted in the belief that learning improves lives.

Sara R. Britnell, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Formulary Management for the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her PharmD from the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy. She then completed her PGY1 residency at the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, NC. Dr. Britnell continued her post-graduate training as a PGY2 resident specializing in drug information at the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, NC. In addition to formulary management, her interests include drug information, pain, and women’s health.

Rachel B. Britt, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Formulary Management at the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She then completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, followed by a PGY2 Drug Information Residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. She subsequently accepted a position there as the Hepatology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and has recently transitioned to Formulary Management. In addition to hepatology and formulary management, her practice interests include infectious diseases, gastroenterology, and drug information.

Jamie N. Brown, PharmD, FCCP, BCPS, BCACP is the PGY2 Medication-Use Safety and Policy Residency Program Director. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and then completed an ASHP-accredited specialty residency in Drug Information with Campbell University. After completion of his residency, Dr. Brown accepted a clinical position with the Durham VA Medical Center as the Manager of the Drug Information Center and Investigational Drug Service. In addition, Dr. Brown is a Clinical Professor of Pharmacy Practice with Campbell University and precepts fourth-year PharmD candidates and PGY1 and PGY2 Residents in the Drug Information rotation. In 2014, Dr. Brown was the recipient of the NCAP Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award and received the Hospital Practice Preceptor of the Year Award from the Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences class of 2014. Dr. Brown is very active in ASHP, ACCP, and NCAP and is currently the Chair-Elect of ACCP’s Drug Information Practice and Research Network. Additionally, Dr. Brown was elected as a Fellow of ACCP in 2020.

William (Bill) Bryan III, PharmD, BCPS is a clinical pharmacy specialist in the Community Living Center/Geriatrics. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He then completed a pharmacy practice PGY1 and a health-system administration PGY2 residency at the Gainesville, Florida VAMC. After residency, Dr. Bryan practiced in acute and long-term care. Dr. Bryan came to work at the Durham VAMC in formulary management for approximately 10 years prior to transition to Geriatrics and is active in resident learning for both PGY1 & PGY2 programs. Dr. Bryan is also a resource for clinical data mining and analysis. Dr. Bryan’s professional interests include aging, bone health, post-operative care, regulatory affairs, pharmacoeconomics, pharmacoepidemiology, antimicrobial stewardship, medication safety, and mental health.

Susan Bullard, PharmD is the CPS supervisor for PACT/Anticoag/Pain. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Florida in 1992 and completed a Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee the following year. After completion of her residency, Dr. Bullard accepted a clinical pharmacy specialist position at the Durham VA Medical Center. She established the Pharmacy Practice Residency Program in 1994 and was the first residency director along with establishing the PRIME Pharmacy disease state management clinic. Dr. Bullard currently works in the anticoagulation clinic and provides coverage for PACT medication management clinics. Her areas of interests are HTN, anticoagulation and medication management.

Jonas “Caleb” Burns, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in PACT/HEDIS at the Durham VA Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy from Wingate University School of Pharmacy and completed a PGY1 Residency at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, NC. Caleb joined Durham in the summer of 2017 working in the primary care setting where he provides medication management and population health services.

Brian Chatel, PharmD, BCNSP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Critical Care and Nutrition Support. He received his PharmD from University of Southern Nevada, Nevada College of Pharmacy, and completed a PGY1 residency at Charleston Area Medical Center with emphasis in Critical Care and Clinical Nutrition in Charleston, West Virginia. Dr. Chatel has developed a Clinical Nutrition Program at the community hospital level and assessed and updated nutrition practice at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA. Dr. Chatel currently is the pharmacist on the Nutrition Support Team and performs daily rounds in Critical Care at Durham VAMC.

Brandon DeLucca, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy in 2017. From there, he completed his PGY1 pharmacy residency at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (JAHVH) in Tampa, FL. After residency, Brandon worked as an outpatient staff and anticoagulation pharmacist at JAHVH before joining the Durham VA in March 2019. His professional interests include infectious diseases, pain management, and geriatrics.

Melissa Durkee, PharmD, BCACP is the Associate Chief of Pharmacy for Clinical Services at the Durham VA Medical Center (Durham VAMC) and a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Women’s Health. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the Albany College of Pharmacy, Union University and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University. Dr. Durkee has experience in community pharmacy and completed an academia/geriatrics specialty residency prior to joining the Durham VAMC team in 2001. She is a graduate of the VA Executive Career Field class of 2008. She maintains a clinical practice in the women’s health primary care clinic and is actively involved with several local, regional and national VA committees and for the NC Association of Pharmacists. Areas of interest for Dr. Durkee include geriatrics, primary care, women’s health and practice management.

Megan E. Gilbertson, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in 1F Primary Care and Population Health Management at the Durham VA Health Care System. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI in 2015. After she completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System in Ann Arbor, MI, she stayed to begin her career at VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System focusing on providing services for dialysis, mental health and emergency department. She now works in primary care in Durham providing medication management services and population health management.

Alicia Hairston, PharmD, BCOP is a clinical pharmacy specialist in oncology at the Durham VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, completed a pharmacy practice residency at Central Arkansas VAMC, and a specialty residency in oncology at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Prior to starting at the Durham VAMC, she worked as an inpatient clinical pharmacist in hematology/oncology at Duke University Hospital. Her areas of interest include hematology, oncology, supportive care, and pain management.

Jonathan (Jon) Hale, PharmD, BCPS is a Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) and Transitional Care (TLC) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. Jon is an Army veteran and served for 9 years as a Field Artillery Officer prior to attending pharmacy school. He completed his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While a student at UNC, Jon was a VALOR pharmacy intern at the Durham VA Healthcare System, assigned to work with the formulary management team. Prior to coming to Durham, Jon completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Nashville and Murfreesboro, TN.

Julia Hammond, PharmD, BCOP is the PGY2 Oncology Residency Program Director. She completed her BS and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees at the University of South Carolina and her Pharmacy Practice & Oncology Specialty Residencies at the West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown WV. Prior to joining the Durham VAMC, Dr. Hammond practiced as an Oncology Clinical Specialist at Fletcher Allen Healthcare in Burlington VT and as the Oncology Clinical Manager at Duke University Hospital where she also served as PGY2 Oncology Residency Director. Her areas of interest include hematology & oncology therapeutics, supportive care and pain management.

Mohamed G. Hashem, PharmD, BCPS is a Pharmacoeconomics Program Manager. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from the South Carolina College of Pharmacy (University of South Carolina at Columbia campus) in 2010. He then completed a managed care pharmacy practice PGY1 residency at Medco Health Solutions Inc. in Franklin Lakes, NJ. After residency, Dr. Hashem accepted a position at Medco Health Solutions as a Clinical Content and Coverage Appeals Manager. In April 2013, Dr. Hashem joined the Durham VAMC in formulary management and is active in resident learning for both PGY1 & PGY2 programs. Areas of interest for Dr. Hashem include pharmacoeconomics, hepatitis c, medication adherence, research, and pharmacogenomics.

Sarai Ibrahim, PharmD, MS, BCACP is a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Hillandale Road Outpatient Clinic. She obtained a BA in Communication Studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy and Masters in Clinical Research from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She then completed a pharmacy practice residency at the W.G. Hefner VAMC in Salisbury, North Carolina. Dr. Ibrahim is a part of the Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) within the clinic and her practice interests include diabetes, hypertension, and population management.

Cynthia Johnston, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine and is an Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She received her B.S. in pharmacy from the University of Connecticut and her PharmD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Johnston has extensive practice experience in the hospital setting. Her teaching responsibilities include pharmacotherapy of selected solid tumors, pain management, and end-of-life care. Her practice interests include internal medicine, pain management and opioid safety, and hospice and palliative care.

Christie Kahlon, PharmD, MBA, BCPP, BCGP is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health at the Durham VA Health Care System. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from Wingate University in 2015. She then completed a general pharmacy practice PGY1 residency at the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System and a specialty residency in psychiatry at a combined residency with the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System and the University of Iowa. After residency, Dr. Kahlon accepted a position at the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System working both inpatient and outpatient mental health. She also was an adjunct professor for the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy and preceptor to both residents and pharmacy students. She was active in education for medical students and psychiatry residents at the University of Iowa as well. Dr. Kahlon joined the Durham VA in 2018 working in inpatient mental health. Areas of interest include schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and geriatrics.

Dan Katzenberger, PharmD, BCPS, BCCP is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Cardiology at the Durham VA Health Care System. He earned a B.S. in Biology from Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI and received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During pharmacy school he was a pharmacy VALOR intern at the Madison VA Hospital, which led him to want to pursue additional training and a career in the VA system. He completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, and then continued his training by completing a PGY2 Cardiology pharmacy residency at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System. Following residency, Dan moved out of the Midwest for the first time in his life and joined the Durham VA pharmacy team in 2017. Dan’s practice interests include acute coronary syndromes, heart failure, resistant hypertension and atrial arrhythmias (but really all things Cardiology). When he’s not at work you can probably find him on a hiking trail or somewhere else outdoors.

Debra Wobbleton Kemp, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP is the PGY1 Residency Program Director. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and completed a primary care specialty residency at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, NC. Prior to this position, Dr. Kemp worked at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center as an outpatient clinical pharmacist within the cardiology division, and was then on faculty at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in a co-funded position with the VA. In 2014, Dr. Kemp transitioned her efforts to a full-time clinical pharmacist specialist position at the VA focused in the 1D/1F primary care clinic. In addition, Dr. Kemp serves as the Chair of the Residency Advisory Committee and is a member of the Pharmacy Residency Research Advisory Committee. Dr. Kemp was awarded the NCAP Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award in 2011 and the 2013 Experiential Faculty Instructor of the Year for UNC. Her interest areas include management of diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypertension and PTSD.

Radhika Kothapalli, PharmD, BCACP is a Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Clinical Pharmacist and HBPC/Specialty Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Supervisor. She earned a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1992 and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 1995, both at the University of North Carolina. She completed a Pharmacy Practice residency at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (1993) and an Ambulatory Care specialty residency at the Iowa City VAMC (1997). Prior to coming to the Durham VAMC, she worked for 4 years as an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Iowa City VAMC.

Jenny Legge, PharmD is a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Hillandale Road Outpatient Clinic. She graduated and received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2004 from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. She completed a pharmacy practice residency and primary care specialty residency at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. After completing her primary care residency, she accepted a position with the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center at the Hillandale Road Outpatient Clinic. Dr. Legge currently operates a Medication Management Clinic, which focuses on, but not limited to, drug therapy in the areas of hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, smoking cessation, medication compliance and anticoagulation. She also helped to establish shared medical appointments (group classes) for patients with diabetes and hypertension.

Ashley McKnight, PharmD, BCPS is the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Pulmonary at the Durham Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree and three-year graduate Rural Health Certificate from the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2018. She then completed her PGY1 and PGY2 Geriatric pharmacy residencies at the Durham VA Health Care System. She began developing pulmonary clinical pharmacy services in July 2020. Her pulmonary areas of interest include biologic therapy for severe asthma, COPD transitions of care, and interstitial lung disease with a focus on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and pulmonary sarcoidosis.

Clayton B. Nance II, PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP, CACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Surgery and Antimicrobial Stewardship. He received his PharmD from Campbell University before accepting a staff pharmacist position at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. He then spent the past 4 years practicing as a clinical pharmacist covering surgical services, internal medicine, and antimicrobial stewardship at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC while also completing certificate programs in antimicrobial stewardship, anticoagulation, and lipid management. Dr. Nance joined the Durham VA Medical Center in March 2020 and currently rounds with the general and vascular surgery teams as well as co-managing the OPAT service and assisting with inpatient antimicrobial stewardship. In addition to surgical services, his interests include antimicrobial pharmacotherapy, management of drug-resistant infections, and anticoagulation.

Andreina A. Ottman, PharmD, BCGP, is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University in sunny West Palm Beach, Florida. She completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency and PGY2 Geriatrics residency at the Durham VAHCS and subsequently joined the ambulatory care service, practicing in the women’s health clinic. In addition to ambulatory care, her practice interests include geriatrics, internal medicine, and infectious disease.

Ryan K. Owenby, PharmD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Emergency Medicine. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC. He then completed a PGY1 residency at the Durham VA Medical Center. After residency, Dr. Owenby accepted a Clinical Staff Pharmacist position at WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, NC. His primary area of practice was in the level 1 trauma emergency department, as well as the medical, surgical, and neurological ICU. In 2013, Dr. Owenby returned to the Durham VA to establish clinical pharmacy services within the emergency department. At the VA, Dr. Owenby continues to precept UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy students and PGY1 residents during their emergency medicine elective rotation. Dr. Owenby has served as the co-chair for the national Emergency Department Subject Matter Expert committee through the Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office. His areas of interest include infectious disease, acute stroke management, toxicology, and improving medication safety in the emergency department.

Mary Parker, PharmD, FASHP, FCCP, BCPS, BCCP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care and Clinic Coordinator for the 1D Primary Care Clinic. She completed her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Campbell University School of Pharmacy, pharmacy practice residency at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, and specialty practice residency in Anticoagulation/Cardiology/Academia at Moses Cone Health System and Campbell University. She developed pharmacist-led clinics as Director, Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Services in a multi-specialty physician office practice affiliated with Moses Cone in Greensboro, NC from 2000 – 2011 prior to joining the Durham VA. She was recognized as Preceptor of the Year by UNC School of Pharmacy in 2005 and the Upsher-Smith Innovation in Pharmacy Award winner for NC in 2011. Dr. Parker precepts and mentors residents and Doctor of Pharmacy Candidates from UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Campbell University School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She is active in national and state organizations: she is a past-president of the NC Association of Pharmacists (2013), has served ASHP and ACCP in a variety of roles, and has been designated as Fellow of ACCP in 2014 and Fellow of ASHP in 2015. She will begin service as Regent for the ACCP Board of Regents in Fall 2020. Dr. Parker’s research interests include process improvement for care delivery, arrhythmias, and heart failure.

Marc J. Pepin, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP is the PGY2 Geriatric Residency Program Director. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida and completed a geriatric pharmacy practice residency at the North Florida/South Georgia VAMC. After residency, Dr. Pepin accepted a position in acute care medicine at the James A. Haley VAMC, where he then transitioned to acute care surgery. He served as a preceptor for fourth-year PharmD candidates and PGY1 residents on medicine/surgery rotations. In January 2014, Dr. Pepin accepted a position at the Durham VAMC as a Geriatric Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Community Living Center (CLC). He is a preceptor for PGY1 and PGY2 residents, and the VA Learning Opportunities Resident (VALOR) geriatric pharmacy interns. Dr. Pepin’s interests include geriatrics, deprescribing, surgery, and medication safety.

Amy Randolph, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Northeastern University in Boston MA. She then completed a pharmacy residency at the Durham VAMC in Durham, North Carolina. Dr. Willets joined the Durham VA pharmacy team after residency and currently works primarily in the outpatient anticoagulation clinic managing patients on warfarin, low-molecular weight heparin, and the direct oral anticoagulants. In addition to anticoagulation, her practice interests include hypertension and diabetes.

Tracie Rothrock-Christian, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine at the Durham VAMC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then completed a pharmacy practice residency at Duke University Hospital. Immediately following her residency, she worked as the Emergency Department Clinical Pharmacist at Duke Hospital. Prior to her current position, she was employed as a Clinical Pharmacist in Internal Medicine at Duke University Hospital and a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy. She also served as an Assistant Director of Pharmacy Education with the Duke Area Health Education Center. Dr. Rothrock-Christian serves as a preceptor for UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy students. She precepts PGY1 and PGY2 residents in Internal Medicine and serves as the Inpatient Coordinator for the PGY1 residency program.

Randy Seys, PharmD, MS, BCGP, GCPP, CPE is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Pain Management at the Durham VA Health Care System as well as an Adjunct Assistant Professor for the Division of Pharmacy Practice and Experiential Education at the University of North Carolina College of Pharmacy. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy in Chicago, Illinois. He served in both the Air Force and Air National Guard and then continued in the uniformed services until retiring from the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps in 2018. During his time with the US PHS, he served in both the Indian Health Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). While attached to the BOP, he developed the agency’s first PGY1 residency program and pharmacy-based pain management clinic. He is board certified in geriatrics and is a certified pain educator (ASPE) as well as a general credential pain practitioner (AIPM).

Jayme Spivey, PharmD, MS, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VA Medical Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree and Master of Science in Clinical Research degree in 2012 from Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC. She completed a PGY1 pharmacy residency in 2013 at the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System in the Joint Ambulatory Care Clinic located in Pensacola, FL. She worked several years at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, TN in the anticoagulation clinic and primary care settings prior to joining the anticoagulation clinic service at the Durham VA Medical Center.

Mary L. Townsend, PharmD, AAHIVP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Infectious Diseases and Inpatient/Specialty Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Supervisor at the Durham VA Health Care System, as well as an Adjunct Professor with Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Buies Creek, NC and an Adjunct Associate Professor in Infectious Diseases (Department of Medicine) at the Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Atlanta, Georgia. She then completed a pharmacy practice residency at Duke University Hospital and a specialty residency in Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases/Academia with Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Prior to coming to the Durham VAHCS, she worked for two years as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy and was the Assistant Director of the Duke Area Health Education Center at Duke University Hospital. Dr. Townsend has been at the Durham VAHCS since 2003 and previously was an Associate Professor at Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences for twelve years and the Co-Director of the Duke/Campbell Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases/Academia Residency Program prior to her current clinical position. She was recognized as Professor of the Year at Campbell University School of Pharmacy in 2013. Dr. Townsend is an active member of the Pharmacy Research Advisory Committee for the VA, precepts residents on infectious diseases rotation, is the Co-Director of the Antibiotic Stewardship Program at the Durham VAHCS, Co-chair of the National Antimicrobial Stewardship CPPO Subject Matter Expert Work Group, and was previously Chair of the Stewardship Committee of the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists. Her areas of interest include HIV, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of antimicrobial agents, and Antibiotic Stewardship.

Adam Vanderman, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VA Medical Center. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC in 2012. He completed his PGY1 pharmacy residency and PGY2 geriatrics residency at the Durham VA Medical Center and subsequently joined the anticoagulation service, practicing in the outpatient setting. In addition to anticoagulation, his practice interests include geriatrics and respiratory medicine.

Alicia Watkins, PharmD, BCGP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in ambulatory care. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Utah College of Pharmacy in Salt Lake City, UT. She then completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Community Care of North Carolina followed by a PGY2 residency in geriatrics at the Durham VA Health Care System. Following the completion of her PGY2 residency, she accepted a position as clinical pharmacy specialist in the PRIME primary care clinic at the Durham VA where she sees patients for a variety of disease states including, but not limited to, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, smoking cessation, hypothyroidism, and medication adherence. Her areas of interest include geriatrics and diabetes.

Catherine Woodard, PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VA Medical Center. She received her BS in Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC and her Doctor of Pharmacy from Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC. She completed a primary care residency at Mission Hospitals in Asheville, NC. Prior to starting at the Durham VA Medical center, she worked at Kaiser Permanente in Atlanta, GA as a clinical pharmacy specialist in primary care and as an assistant professor for Campbell University. Dr. Woodard has established a drug information service at the Durham VA, as well as a pharmacy run hyperlipidemia service and a pharmacy run hepatitis C clinic. Currently, Dr. Woodard serves as the anticoagulation program director for the Durham VA Medical Center.