Residency Program Scholarship Activity
Select Publications:
2020
- Adams AD, Pepin MJ, Brown JN. Role of suvorexant in the prevention of delirium during acute hospitalization: a systematic review. J Crit Care. 2020;59:1-5.
- Elias AM, Ogunwale AN, Pepin MJ, Bailey JC, Adams AD, et al. High prevalence of fall-related medication use in older veterans at risk for falls. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2020;68:438-9.
- Eichenberger EM, Rolfe R, Shoff CJ, Pappas S, Townsend M, Hostler CJ. Staphylococcus aureus prostatic abscess in the setting of prolonged S. aureus bacteremia. Case Rep Infect Dis. 2020;2020:7213838.
- Hu AM, Brown JN. Comparative effect of allopurinol and febuxostat on long-term renal outcomes in patients with hyperuricemia and chronic kidney disease: a systematic review. Clin Rheumatol. 2020 May 16. [Epub ahead of print].
- Lee S, Sneed GT, Brown JN. Treatment of Helicobacter pylori with nitazoxanide-containing regimens: a systematic Review. Infect Dis (Lond). 2020;52:381-90.
- Lentz KL, Clark SM, Ayarza M, Liu B, Morgan K, Wind L, Hairston A. Evaluation of thiamine for the prevention of ifosfamide-induced encephalopathy. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2020;26:406-12.
- McKnight AH, Katzenberger DR, Britnell SR. Colchicine in acute coronary syndrome: a systematic review. Ann Pharmacother. 2020 Jul 13. [Epub ahead of print]
- McKnight AH, Townsend ML, Hashem MG, Naggie S, Park LP, Britt RB. Standard versus extended duration direct-acting antiviral therapy in hepatitis C patients with slow response to treatment. Ann Pharmacother. 2020;54:1057-64.
- Melville BL, Bailey J, Moss J, Bryan W, Davagnino J, Twersky J, Pepin M. Description of pharmacist recommendations in the Caring for Older Adults and Caregivers at Home (COACH) program. Sr Care Pharm. 2020;35:38-46.
- Ohnuma T, Raghunathan K, Ellis A, Whittle J, Pyati S, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. Effects of acetaminophen, nsaids, gabapentinoids, and their combinations on postoperative pulmonary complications after total hip or knee arthroplasty. Pain Med. 2020 Feb 26. [Epub ahead of print].
- Ohnuma T, Raghunathan K, Moore S, Setoguchi S, Ellis AR, Fuller M, Whittle J, Pyati S, Bryan WE, Pepin M, et al. Dose-dependent association of gabapentinoids with pulmonary complications in total hip and knee arthroplasties. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2020;102:221-9.
- Parker, MH. Primary prevention of cardiovascular disease and public health. In: 2020 ACCP/ASHP Cardiology Pharmacy Preparatory Review and Recertification Course. Lenexa, KS: American College of Clinical Pharmacy, 2020:1-46.
- Pepin MJ, Valencia WM, Bettger JP, et al. Impact of supervised exercise on one-year medication use in older veterans with multiple morbidities. Gerontol Geriatr Med. 2020 Sept 19. [Epub ahead of print]
- Sebring EJ, Rudisill MA, Bates JS, et al. An evaluation of the effect of pharmacist-led comprehensive chemotherapy consultation services on outpatient appointment adherence. J Manage Care Spec Pharm. 2020;26:723-7.
- Shoff CJ, Townsend ML, Tillekeratne LG, et al. Improved empiric antibiotic prescribing for acute cystitis with use of local urinary antibiogram and clinical decision support system. Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol. 2020 Aug 19. [Epub ahead of print]
- Shore SN, Britnell SR, Brown JN. Safety analysis of long-term phenazopyridine use for radiation cystitis. J Onc Pharm Pract. 2020;26:306-11.
- Smith KR, Bryan WE, Townsend ML, Randolph AE, Vanderman AJ, Woodard CL, Brown JN. Impact of prophylactic oseltamivir on INR in patients on stable warfarin therapy. J Thromb Thrombolysis. 2020;50:452-6.
- Wind LS, Knight TG, Auten JJ, Bates JS, et al. Evaluation and optimization of a clinical pharmacist driven transitions of care model for malignant hematology. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2020 April 14. [Epub ahead of print].
2019
- Bates J, Auten J, Sketch M, et al. Patient engagement in first cycle comprehensive chemotherapy consultation pharmacist services and impact on patient activation. J Oncol Pharm Practice. 2019;25(4):896-902.
- Brown JN, Gordon S, Jacob S, Tillman III F, Britnell SR. Assessing the economic value of pharmacy resident participation in an investigational drug service. J Pharm Pract. 2019 June 23. [Epub Ahead of Print].
- Brown JN, Tillman III F, Jacob S, Britnell SR. Economic outcomes associated with an investigational drug service within a Veterans Affairs health care system. Contemp Clin Trials Commun. 2019;14:100354.
- Carrasquillo MA, Vest T, Bates J, et al. A chemotherapy privileging process for advanced practice providers at an academic medical center. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2019 May 15. [Epub Ahead of Print].
- Chargualaf MJ, Giao TT, Abrahamson AC, Steeb D, Law M, Bates J, et al. Layered learning pharmacy practice model in Ethiopia. J Oncol Pharm Practice. 2019;25:1699-704.
- Chen Q, Hsia HL, Overman R, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. Impact of an opioid safety initiative on patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty: A time series analysis. Anesthesiology. 2019;131:369-80.
- Elias A, Pepin MJ, Brown JN. Adjunctive memantine for opioid use disorder treatment: a systematic review. J Subst Abuse Treatment. 2019;107:38-43.
- Henderson W, Friedman D, Parker M. Partners in oncology care: coordinated follicular lymphoma management. Fed Pract. 2019;36:S21-S23.
- Henderson W, Parker M, Rutherford AL, Hayes BP. A new approach to new physician orientation: Six key components. Fam Pract Manag. 2019;26:24-8.
- Hunt CM, Turner MJ, Gifford EJ, Britt RB, Su GL. Identifying and treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Federal Practitioner. 2019;36:20-9.
- Jacob S, Britt RB, Bryan WE, Hashem MG, Hale JC, Brown JN. Economic outcomes associated with safety interventions by a pharmacist-adjudicated prior authorization consult service. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2019;25:411-6.
- Jacob S, VanDeale MA, Brown JN. Treatment of demodex-associated inflammatory skin conditions: a systematic review. Dermatol Ther. 2019;32:e13103.
- Karamchandani K, Pyati S, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. New persistent opioid use after postoperative intensive care in US veterans. JAMA Surg. 2019; 154:778-80.
- Kuo AC, Raghunathan K, Lartigue AM, Bryan WE 3rd, Pepin MJ, et al. Freedom from opioids after total knee arthroplasty. J Arthroplasty. 2019;34:893-7.
- Moss J, Bryan W, Wilkerson L, King H, Jackson G, Owenby R, et al. An interdisciplinary academic detailing approach to decrease inappropriate medication prescribing by physician residents for older veterans treated in the emergency department. J Pharm Pract. 2019;32:167-74.
- Naylor JC, Wagner HR, Johnston C, et al. Pain intensity and pain interference in male and female Iraq/Afghanistan-era veterans. Womens Health Issues. 2019;29(Suppl 1):S24-S31.
- Ohnuma T, Krishnamoorthy V, Ellis AR, Yan R, Ray ND, Hsia HL, Pyati S, Stefan M, Bryan WE, Pepin MJ, et al. Association between gabapentinoids on the day of colorectal surgery and adverse postoperative respiratory outcomes. Ann Surg. 2019. 270:e65-7.
- Ottman AA, Townsend ML, Hashem MG, Britt RB. Impact of substance use disorder on the rate of sustained virological response in veterans with chronic hepatitis C treated with direct-acting antivirals. Ann Pharmacother. 2019;53:581-7.
- Parker MH. Primary prevention of cardiovascular disease and public health. In ACCP/ASHP Cardiology Pharmacy Preparatory Review and Recertification Course, 2019 ed. Lenexa,KS: American College of Clinical Pharmacy, 2019: 1-44.
- Phillips J, Hanrahan C, Brown JN, May D, Britnell SR, Ficzere C. Guiding principles for evaluating tertiary health care resources: The A2C2QUIRE framework. J Am Coll Clin Pharm. 2019;3:485-93.
- Raghunathan K, Ray N, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. Trends in chronic opioid use around inpatient surgery within the Veterans Health Administration. JAMA Surg. 2019; 154:1158-9.
- Robinson JM, Renfro CP, Shockley SJ, Blalock SJ, Watkins AK, Ferreri SP. Training and toolkit resources to support implementation of a community pharmacy fall prevention service. Pharmacy (Basel). 2019;7:113.
- Schepers A, Jones A, Reeves B, Tuchman S, Bates J. A comparison of response in the presence or absence of a delay in induction therapy with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2019;25:1692-8.
- Sneed GT, Lee S, Brown JN, Hammond JM. The role of pazopanib in non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma: a systematic review. Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2019;17:419-24.
2018
- Bates J, Fleszar SL, Holle LM, et al. Further defining the scope of hematology/oncology pharmacy practice. Hematology Oncology Pharmacist Association (HOPA) white paper. Available at: http://www.hoparx.org/images/hopa/resource-library/guidelines-standards/HOPA18_Scope-2_Web2.pdf.
- Bates J. Reflection on personal impact and growth: Using goal setting to achieve more. Hematology Oncology Pharmacy Association Newsletter. 2018;15.
- Britnell SR, Brown JN, Hashem MG, Hale JC, Bryan WE, Hammond JM, Britt RB. Post-graduate pharmacy resident involvement in prior authorization drug request adjudication. Am J Health Syst Pharm. 2018;75(suppl 4): S87-S93.
- Britnell SR, Chillari KA, Brown JN. The role of xanthine oxidase inhibitors in patients with history of stroke: a systematic review. Curr Vasc Pharmacol. 2018;16:583-8.
- Britt RB, Brown JN. Characterizing the severe reactions of parenteral vitamin K1. Clin Appl Thromb Hemost. 2018;24:5-12.
- DeLucca BJ, Richardson RM, Stewart JT. Melatonin treatment of visual hallucinations in Parkinson disease. J Clin Psychopharmacol. 2018;38:532-4.
- Gee ME, Watkins AK, Brown JN, Anastasia EJ. Ivabradine for the treatment of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome: a systematic review. Am J Cardiovasc Drugs. 2018;18:195-204.
- Jasmine Bullard A, Cunningham FE, Volpp BD, Lowy E, Beste LA, Heron BB, Geraci M, Hammond JM, et al. Preventing hepatitis B reactivation during anti-CD20 antibody treatment in the Veterans Health Administration. Hepatol Commun. 2018;2:1136-46.
- Kasarala G, Choi S, Lopez K, Britt RB, Boatright C, Tillmann HL. Curing HCV after organ transplant: increased risk of rejection following HCV elimination. Transpl Infect Dis. 2018;20.
- Ostroff ML, Aloi K, Bryan WE, Moss JM, Garris LA, Sloane R, Hewitt JH, Thomas C, Bailey JK. Evaluation of hypoglycemia and potential risk factors in a Veterans Affairs community living center. Consult Pharm. 2018;33:37-47.
- Ottman AA, Townsend ML, Hashem MG, DiMondi VP, Britt RB. Incidence of drug interactions identified by clinical pharmacists in veterans initiating treatment for chronic hepatitis C infection. Ann Pharmacother. 2018;52:763-8.
- Ottman AA, Warner CB, Brown JN. The role of mirtazapine in patients with fibromyalgia: a systematic review. Clin Rheumatol. 2018;38:2217-24.
- Titus-Rains K, Brown JN, Hammond JM. Ibrutinib-associated tumor lysis syndrome in chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma: a case series. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2018;24:544-9.
- Turnigan E, Amerine L, Bates J. Integration of physical assessment in pharmacy practice. Am J Health-Syst Pharm. 2018;75:169-70.
- Warner CB, Ottman AA, Brown JN. The role of atomoxetine for Parkinson disease-related executive-dysfunction: a systematic review. J Clin Psychopharmacol. 2018;38:627-31.
- Watkins AK, Gee ME, Brown JN. Efficacy and safety of levetiracetam for migraine prophylaxis: a systematic review. J Clin Pharm Ther. 2018;43:467-75.
2017
- Britnell SR, Britt RB, Naggie S. Safety of approved direct acting antiviral regimens: the bridge to access for special populations. In: Mangia A, ed. The Treatment of Hepatitis C – Edizioni Minerva Medica. 1st ed. Torino, Italy: Corso Bramante; 2017: 80-9.
- Britnell SR, Jackson AD, Brown JN, Capehart BP. Aripiprazole for post-traumatic stress disorder: a systematic review. Clin Neuropharmacol. 2017;40:273-8.
- Bosworth HB, Brown JN, Danus S, Sanders LL, McCant F, Zullig LL, Olsen M. Evaluation of a packaging approach to improve cholesterol medication adherence. Am J Manag Care. 2017;23:e280-6.
- Brown JN, Britnell SR, Stivers AP, Cruz JL. Medication safety in clinical trials: role of the pharmacist in optimizing practice, collaboration, and education to reduce errors. Yale J Biol Med. 2017; 90:125-33.
- Brown JN, Murfin M. Drug information and electronic resources. In: Dong BJ, Elliot DP, eds. Ambulatory Care Self-Assessment Program, 2017 Book 3. Nutrition and Gastroenterologic Care. Lenexa, KS: American College of Clinical Pharmacy, 2017:171-190.
- Chillari KA, Britnell SR, Brown JN, Hammond JM. Desensitization to protein kinase inhibitors: a systematic review. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2017; 119:9-15.
- Glynn-Servedio BE, Ranola TS. AChE Inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists in advanced alzheimer's disease. Consult Pharm. 2017;32:511-8.
- Glynn-Servedio B, Lezcano B, Welch L, Kennelty K. Development of a pharmacist-managed telehealth clinic to optimize medication regimens in recently hospitalized rural geriatric Veterans using intervention mapping. J Pharm Soc Wis. 2017; 20:49-53.
- Loy BM, Yang S, Moss JM, Kemp DW, Brown JN. Application of the layered learning practice model in an academic medical center. Hosp Pharm. 2017; 52:266-72.
- Muzyk AJ, Peedin E, Lipetzky J, Parker H, McEachern MP, Thomas K. Substance use education in United States schools of pharmacy: a systematic review of the literature. Subst Abus. 2017; 12:1-9.
- Naples JG, Mantovani EH, Rothrock-Christian T, Brown JN. Assessment of postgraduate year two pharmacy residency programs within the Veterans Affairs healthcare system. J Pharm Pract. 2017;3 0:180-4.
- Watkins A, McKee J, Hughes C, et al. Community pharmacists’ attitudes toward providing care and services to patients with severe and persistent mental illness. J Am Pharm Assoc. 2017; 57(3S):S217-24.
- Yang S, Britt RB, Hashem MG, Brown JN. Outcomes of pharmacy-led hepatitis C direct-acting antiviral utilization management at a Veterans Affairs medical center. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2017; 23:364-9.
2016
- Atkinson T, Gulum AH, Forkum W. The future of pain pharmacy: driven by need. Integr Pharm Res Pract. 2016; 5:33-42.
- Britnell SR, Willets AE, Vanderman AJ, Woodard CL, Britt RB. Influence of successful chronic hepatitis C virus treatment with ledipasvir/sofosbuvir on warfarin dosing requirements in four veterans. Pharmacotherapy. 2016; 36:1173-9.
- Britt RB, Hashem M, Bryan WE, Kothapalli R, Brown JN. Economic outcomes associated with a pharmacist-adjudicated formulary consult service in a Veterans Affairs medical center. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2016; 22:1056-61.
- Coleman HS. Case Report: Congestive Heart Failure. Pharmacy Times: Health System Edition. May 2016. Available from: http://www.pharmacytimes.com/publications/healthsystem-edition/2016/may2016/Case-Report-Congestive-Heart-Failure
- Coleman HS. The EMPA-REG Outcome Study: An Overview. ACCP Ambulatory Care PRN Quarterly Newsletter. April 2016.
- Glynn B, Lezcano B, Schuna A. Assessing the impact of the ACC/AHA cholesterol guidelines on patient care in a pharmacist-managed clinic. J Pharm Soc Wis. 2016; 19:52-6.
- Griffin E, Brown JN. Pregabalin for the treatment of restless legs syndrome. Ann Pharmacother. 2016; 50:587-91.
- Ibrahim SL, Jiroutek MR, Holland MA, Sutton BS. Utilization of angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEI) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARB) in patients diagnosed with diabetes: analysis from the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey. Prev Med Rep. 2016; 3:166-70.
- Jackson GL, Weinberger M, Kirshner MA, Stechuchak KM, Melnyk D, Bosworth HB, Coffman CJ, Neelon B, Van Houtven C, Gentry PW, Morris JJ, Rose CM, Taylor JP, et al. Open-label randomized trial of titrated disease management for patients with hypertension: Study design and baseline sample characteristics. Contemp Clin Trials. 2016; 50:5-15.
- Link TL, Townsend ML, Leung E, Kommu S, Vega RY, Hendrix CC. Reducing inappropriate antibiotic prescribing for adults with acute bronchitis in an urgent care setting: a quality improvement initiate. Adv Emerg Nurs J; 2016; 38: 327-35.
- Loy BM, Britt RB, Brown JN. Memantine for the treatment of phantom limb pain: a systematic review. J Pain Palliat Care Pharmacother. 2016;30:276-83.
- MacFadyen K, Loveless R, DeLucca B, et al. Peripheral oxytocin administration reduces ethanol consumption in rats. Pharmacol Biochem Behav. 2016;140:27-32.
- Moss JM, Bryan WE, Wilkerson LM, Jackson GL, Owenby RK, Houtven CV, Stevens MB, Powers JS, Vaughan, CP, Hung WW, Hwang U, Markland AD, McGwin G, Hastings SN. Impact of clinical pharmacy specialists on the design and implementation of a quality improvement initiative to decrease inappropriate medications in a Veterans Affairs emergency department. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2016; 22:74-80.
- Nye AM, Perkins S, Lewis C, Townsend M. Development of simulated cases to compare student knowledge retention and perception versus written cases. Am J Pharm Educ. 2016; 80:85.
- Parker MH, Sanoski CA. Clinical pearls in using antiarrhythmic drugs in the outpatient setting. J Pharm Pract. 2016; 29:77-86.
- Salvig BE, Gulum AH, Walters SA, et al. Pharmacist screening for risk of osteoporosis in elderly veterans. Consult Pharm. 2016;31:440-9.
- Steber CJ, Perkins SL, Harris KB. Metformin-induced fixed-drug eruption confirmed by multiple exposures. Am J Case Rep. 2016; 17:231-4.
- Taveira TH, Ouellette D, Gulum AH, et al. Relation of magnesium intake with cardiac function and heart failure hospitalizations in black adults: the Jackson Heart Study. Circ Heart Fail. 2016;9:e002698.
- Zullig LL, Sanders LL, Thomas S, Brown JN, et al. Health beliefs and desire to improve cholesterol levels among patients with hyperlipidemia. Patient Educ Couns. 2016;99:830-5.
Select Professional Posters:
2020
- Bailey A, Hairston A, Bryan W, Hammond JM. Adherence and safety of ibrutinib use in a Veteran population. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Tampa, FL. March 2020.
- Cook H, Pervitsky V, Hashem M, Britt RB, Britnell S, Kothari DJ. Assessment of pancrelipase utilization within a Veterans Affairs health care system. American College of Gastroenterology Virtual Annual Meeting. October 2020.
- Cook H, Pervitsky V, Hashem M, Britt R, Britnell S, Kothari D. Assessment of pancrelipase utilization within a Veterans Affairs health care system. ACCP Virtual Poster Symposium. May 2020.
- Madaras-Kelly K, Hruza H, Pontefract B, McKie R, Hostler C, Townsend M, et al. Update on improving outpatient antibiotic use through implementation and evaluation of core elements of outpatient stewardship. Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America Meeting – Atlanta, GA. March 2020.
- Poonnen PJ, Dong OM, Winski D, Reed S, Vashistha V, Bates J, et al. Cost-effectiveness of genomic profiling in veterans with metastatic lung adenocarcinoma. American Society of Clinical Oncology Scientific Program Virtual Meeting. May 2020.
- Stein JF, Kothapalli R, Hale J. Atrial fibrillation in Durham VA home based primary care patients and implementation of anticoagulation therapy guidelines. Society of General Internal Medicine Annual Meeting – Boston, MA. April 2020.
- Westgate S, Li J, Veazie P, Pepin M, et al. Gerofit Decreases Medication Use Among Older Veterans. AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting – Virtual. August 2020.
2019
- Bailey AG, Bryan WE, Hairston A, Hammond JM. Adherence and safety of ibrutinib use in a Veteran population. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Borlagdan J, Stump SE, Bates J, et al. Comparison of thromboembolic event rates with varying thromboprophylactic strategies in patients with multiple myeloma receiving lenalidomide. Poster awarded top 10 status nationwide. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Fort Worth, TX. April 2019.
- Britnell S, Burns J, Gilbertson M, Ibrahim S, Kemp D, Legge J, Parker M, Ottman A, Watkins A, Bullard S. Pharmacist population health outcomes after nurturing engagement for diabetes: the PHONE-D intervention. ACCP Virtual Poster Symposium. May 2019.
- Compton ALP, Brown JN, Pepin M, Katzenberger D, Kemp DW. Success rate of statin rechallenge after the initiation of vitamin D supplementation in statin intolerant patients. ACCP Annual Meeting – New York, NY. October 2019.
- Compton ALP, Hewitt J, Garris L, Gold W. Implementation analysis of clinical pharmacy video telehealth services for veterans receiving home-based primary care. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Cook HE, Hewitt JH, Patterson EP, Randolph AE. Impact of drug interactions on major bleed rates in patients taking direct oral anticoagulants. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Hu AM, Pepin MJ, Hashem MG, Britt RB, Britnell SR, Bryan WE, Brown JN. Development of a specialty medication clinical dashboard to improve tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor safety and adherence monitoring. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Johnbull E, Pepin M, Bryan W, et al. Relationship between neighborhood disadvantage and coronary artery bypass surgery outcomes in a national Veterans Affairs cohort. Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists Annual Meeting & Workshops – Chicago, IL. May 2019.
- Karamchandani D, Pyati S, Krishnamoorthy V, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. Persistent post-intensive care opioid use in US veterans after major abdominal surgery. International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine – Brussels, Belgium. March 2019.
- Lee TH, Chan A, Bryan W, Park L, Hashem M, Townsend M, Wang L, Moylan C, Britt R, et al. Usage of PPI reduces the SVR rate for HIV-HCV coinfected patients using ledipasvir/sofosbuvir: a real-world study from multicenter VA cohort. Digestive Disease Week Annual Conference – San Diego, CA. May 2019.
- McKnight A, Smith K, Bryan WE, McDonald S, Lagoo-Deenadayalan S, Heflin M, Pepin M. Preoperative medication interventions in the perioperative optimization of senior health (POSH) initiative. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Moore S, Ohnuma T, Raghunathan K, Whittle J, Bartz RR, Pyati S, Ellis A, Bryan WE, Pepin M, et al. Preoperative gabapentinoids increase risk of postoperative opioid-related respiratory depression in adult patients undergoing total hip and knee arthroplasties. International Anesthesia Research Society Annual Meeting and International Science Symposium – Montreal, Canada. May 2019.
- Morey MC, Pepin M, Pearson MP, et al. Cardiovascular, diabetes, mental health, and opioid medication use reduced after 1-year in Gerofit. Gerontological Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting – Boston, MA. November 2018.
- Morizio P, Ottman A, Britnell SR. Impact of national valsartan recalls on Veterans’ outcomes. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2019.
- Ogunwale A, Adams A, Elias A, Bailey JK, Pepin M, et al. FAME program: falls assessment of medications in the elderly. American Geriatric Society Annual Meeting – Long Beach, CA. May 2019.
- Ohnuma T, Raghunathan K, Ellis A, Whittle J, Pyati S, Bryan WE, Pepin M, et al. Effects of acetaminophen, NSAIDs, gabapentinoids and their combinations on the day of surgery in total hip and knee arthroplasties. International Anesthesia Research Society Annual Meeting and International Science Symposium – Montreal, Canada. May 2019.
- Ohnuma T, Raghunathan K, Moore S, Setoguchi S, Ellis A, Fuller M, Whittle J, Pyati S, Bryan W, Pepin M, et al. Dose-dependent effects of gabapentin and pregabalin on the day of surgery in total hip and knee arthroplasties. International Conference on Pharmacoepidemiology & Therapeutic Risk Management – Philadelphia, PA. August 2019.
- Sebring E, Rudisill MA, Bates J, et al. An evaluation of the effect of pharmacist-led comprehensive chemotherapy consultation services on outpatient appointment adherence. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Fort Worth, TX. April 2019.
- Smith K, Bryan WE, Townsend ML, Randolph A, Vanderman A, Woodard C, Brown JN. Effects of prophylactic oseltamivir on warfarin control. ACCP Annual Meeting – New York, NY. October 2019.
- Sneed GT, Bryan WE, Hairston A, Hammond JM. Use and toxicity of zoledronic acid for bone involvement in veterans with breast cancer, prostate cancer, and multiple myeloma. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Fort Worth, TX. April 2019.
- Yan R, Ohnuma T, Krishnamoorthy V, Ellis A, Ray N, Hsia J, Pyati S, Stefan M, Bryan WE, Pepin M, et al. Gabapentinoids on the day of colorectal surgery are associated with adverse postoperative respiratory outcomes. International Anesthesia Research Society Annual Meeting and International Science Symposium – Montreal, Canada. May 2019.
2018
- Brown JN, Jacob S, Tillman III F, Britnell SR. Economic outcomes associated with an investigational drug service within a Veterans Affairs health care system. ACCP Annual Meeting – Seattle, WA. October 2018.
- Brown JN, Gordon S, Jacob S, Tillman III F, Britnell SR. Value of post-graduate pharmacy resident involvement in an investigational drug service within a Veterans Affairs health care system. ACCP Virtual Poster Symposium. May 2018.
- Compton A, Brown JN, Pepin M, Katzenberger D, Kemp DW. Success rate of statin rechallenge after the initiation of vitamin D supplementation in statin intolerant patients. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Day J, Cass A, and Bates J. Assessment and implementation of the pharmacist-performed physical exam. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Gordon S, Bryan WE, Hammond J. Use and toxicity of checkpoint inhibitors for solid tumor treatment in a veteran population. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Denver, CO. March 2018.
- Jacob S, Britt RB, Hashem MG, Bryan WE, Hale JC, Brown JN. Pharmacoeconomic analysis of safety interventions by a pharmacist-adjudicated prior authorization consult service. ACCP Annual Meeting – Seattle, WA. October 2018.
- Kraitman N, Fredenrich J, DeLucca B. Fosfomycin utilization and outcomes in a large VA medical center over a decade. ID Week – San Francisco, CA. October 2018.
- Lee S, Bryan WE, Hale JC, Brown JN. Effect of prior authorization drug requests on patient adherence within a Veterans Affairs health care system. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- McKnight A, Britt RB, Townsend M, Hashem M, Naggie S. Outcomes of chronic hepatitis C treatment with direct-acting antivirals in patients with slow response to treatment. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Ogunwale A, Adams A, Elias A, Bailey JK, Pepin M, et al. FAME program: falls assessment of medications in the elderly. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Schepers A, Jones A, Bates J, et al. A comparison of response in the presence or absence of a delay in induction therapy with lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting – Denver, CO. March 2018.
- Shore SN, Britnell SR, Brown JN. Risk of adverse events with long-term phenazopyridine use for radiation cystitis. ACCP Annual Meeting – Seattle, WA. October 2018.
- Smith K, Townsend ML, Vanderman A, Randolph A, Woodard C, Bryan WE, Brown JN. Impact of prophylactic oseltamivir on international normalized ratio (INR) in patients on stable warfarin therapy. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Sneed GT, Bryan WE, Hairston A, Hammond JM. Use and toxicity of zoledronic acid for bone involvement in veterans with breast cancer, prostate cancer, and multiple myeloma. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Anaheim, CA. December 2018.
- Warner CB, Hewitt JH, Garris LA. Comparison of A1c reduction in veterans initiated on saxagliptin versus empagliflozin. ACCP Virtual Poster Symposium. May 2018.
2017
- Brown JN, Britnell SR, Yang S. Impact of trainees on provider acceptance of clinical recommendations from a formalized drug information service. ASHP National Residency Preceptors Conference – Washington, DC. August 2017.
- Burns JC, Porter A, Greck B. Identifying predominant risk factors of osteoporosis in younger males. US Public Health Service Consortium – Chattanooga, TN. June 2017.
- Chillari K, Bryan WE, Shah R, Rothrock-Christian T, Hammond J. Evaluation of VTE prophylaxis practices in multiple myeloma patients receiving a lenalidomide-based regimen at the Durham VA Health Care System. Hematology/Oncology Pharmacists Association Annual Conference – Anaheim, CA. March 2017.
- Gordon S, Bryan WE, Hammond J. Use and toxicity of checkpoint inhibitors for solid tumor treatment in a veteran population. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Orlando, FL. December 2017.
- Hammond J, Kelley MJ, Cunningham F, Volpp BD, Lowy E, Beste LA, Bullard AJ, Heron BB, Geraci MC, Aytaman A, LaPlant KD, Britt RB, O’Leary MC, Turner MJ, Hunt CM. Anti-CD20 antibody order checks and medication use evaluation tracker increase hepatitis B testing and antiviral treatment in VHA. Association of VA Hematology/Oncology Conference – Denver, CO. September 2017.
- Jacob S, Britt RB, Hashem MG, Bryan WE, Hale JC, Brown JN. Pharmacoeconomic analysis of pharmacy adjudicated prior authorization drug request safety reviews in a Veterans Affairs healthcare system. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Orlando, FL. December 2017.
- Jasmine Bullard A, Cunningham FE, Volpp BD, Lowy E, Beste LA, Heron BB, Geraci M, Hammond JM, et al. Anti-CD20 antibody order checks and medication use evaluation tracker (MUET) increase hepatitis B testing and antiviral treatment in VHA. Association of VA Hematology/Oncology Annual Conference – Denver, CO. September 2017.
- Katzenberger D, Brenner M. Evaluation of a pharmacist-driven 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring clinic at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center. American College of Cardiology 66th Annual Scientific Session & Expo – Washington, DC. March 2017.
- Laurent MR, Hashem M, Bryan WE, Britnell SR, Hale JC, Brown JN. Effect of tiered copayments on medication adherence and persistence to oral anti-hyperglycemic medications. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Orlando, FL. December 2017.
- Loy B, Bailey J, Moss J, Bryan W, Davagnino J, Twersky J, Pepin M. Assessment of pharmacist recommendations in the Caring for Older Adults and Caregivers at Home (COACH) program. ASCP Annual Meeting – Chicago, IL. November 2017.
- Ottman A, Townsend M, Hashem M, Britt R. Impact of substance use disorder on rate of sustained virologic response in veterans with chronic hepatitis C treated with direct-acting antivirals. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Orlando, FL. December 2017.
- Polascik B, Kuo M, Barbeito A, Bryan W, Pepin M, Belden C, Raghunathan K. What are the characteristics of patients who want perioperative music therapy? American Urological Association Annual Meeting – San Francisco, CA. May 2017.
- Shore SN, Britnell SR, Brown JN. Safety analysis of long-term phenazopyridine use for radiation cystitis in a veteran population. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Orlando, FL. December 2017.
- Tillman F, Killius M, Hashem M. Evaluation of prescribing patterns for high-dose proton pump inhibitors and associated impacts on safety and cost. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Orlando, FL. December 2017.
- Warner CB, Hewitt JH, Garris LA. Comparison of A1c reduction in veterans initiated on saxagliptin versus empagliflozin. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Orlando, FL. December 2017.
2016
- Britnell S, Brown JN. Impact of investigational drug service modules on trainee knowledge and confidence. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2016.
- Britnell S, Dimondi VP, Clarke A, Bryan WE, Townsend ML. Evaluation of Clostridium difficile treatment outcomes based on the severity of illness and antibiotic therapy. North Carolina Association of Pharmacy Annual Conference – Charlotte, NC. November 2016
- Brown JN. Implementation and outcomes of a post-graduate pharmacy residency learning experience in medical writing. ASHP National Residency Preceptors Conference – Washington, DC. August 2016.
- Carlisle S, Howard B, Ring S, Elliott W. Evaluation of direct oral anticoagulant monitoring in a Veteran population. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2016.
- Chan A, Bryan W, Park L, Hashem M, Townsend ML, Wang L, Choi S, Moylan C, Britt R, Naggie S. HCV virologic outcomes in patients taking ledipasvir/sofosbuvir with concomitant acid suppressing medication. American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). Boston, MA. November 2016.
- Chillari K, Bryan WE, Shah R, Rothrock-Christian T, Hammond J. Evaluation of VTE prophylaxis practices in multiple myeloma patients receiving a lenalidomide-based regimen at the Durham VA Health Care System. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2016.
- Ferrari A, Jackson AD, Bailey JK, Hashem MG. Evaluation of a prescriber-driven prior authorization adjudication process at the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2016.
- Gee M, Bryan W, Moss J, Pepin M, Vanderman A, Owenby R, Sloan R, Hastings S. Determining the prevalence of potentially inappropriate medications prescribing in older community dwelling veterans with chronic kidney disease and adverse drug outcomes. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2016.
- Henderson WO, Hayes BP, Parker MH. Improving Patient Experience through a Press-Ganey Collaborative Effort—Pilot Project. Duke Health Patient Safety and Quality Conference – Durham, NC. March 2016.
- Heubel E, Ibrahim S, Kunkel A, Leonall S, Thompson L, Robinette C, Folstad J. Medication evaluation (MUE) of liraglutide in a Veterans Affairs Medical Center. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2016.
- Moore HN, Bryan WE, Hammond JM. Prescribing rates of anti-infective prophylaxis in veterans receiving bortezomib therapy. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2016.
- Ottman A, Townsend M, DiMondi V, Hashem M, Britt RB. Incidence of drug interactions identified by clinical pharmacists in veterans initiating treatment for chronic hepatitis C infection. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2016.
- Paleno M, Huang L, Rusu C. Safety and efficacy of antipsychotic medications for the treatment of delirium in the ICU. Crit Care Med. 2016. 44: 269.
- Stevens M, Hastings S, Powers J, Vandenberg A, Bryan W, et al. EQUIPPED Expansion: results from a multi-site quality improvement initiative to change prescribing practices in VA Medical Center Emergency Departments. American Geriatric Society Annual Meeting – Long Beach, CA. May 2016.
- Watkins A, Hashem M, Britt R, Townsend M, Bryan W, Bailey J, Naggie S. Evaluation of sofosbuvir-based regimens for the treatment of hepatitis C in patients with decompensated cirrhosis. ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting – Las Vegas, NV. December 2016.
- Wingfield S, Heflin M, Loy B, Pepin M, Brudney C. Utilizing an educational intervention and geriatrics specific order set to decrease prescription of potentially inappropriate medications (PIMs) to older adults admitted to the surgical intensive care unit. American Geriatric Society Annual Meeting – Long Beach, CA