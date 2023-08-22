Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)

To apply to the Durham VA PB-RNR program you will need the following:

1. Resume/Curriculum Vitae

2. Completed Application of Registered Nurse Form

3. Two letters of recommendation written on official letterhead

(1) from a nursing school faculty

(1) from a clinical faculty and

4. School transcripts (may be unofficial)

5. If you are a Veteran, Form DD 214

Important Note: Applicants MUST be a U.S. Citizen, vaccinated against COVID-19 or exempt from vaccination and a new RN graduate who have successfully passed the NCLEX by the due date to be selected for the Residency Program.

** Additional onboarding requirements will be requested by Human Resources if selected.