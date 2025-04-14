RN Transition to Practice Program (RNTTP)
Transition to Practice Residency Program (RNTTP) is a comprehensive professional developmental training program designed to assist the new graduate registered nurse or nurse with less than one year of experience. The program consists of a 12-month standardized curriculum focused on refinement of graduate nurse clinical competencies, and development of professional nursing roles and leadership characteristics on a dedicated primary unit with an assigned preceptor and mentor. RNTTP resident opportunities vary but may be offered in the following areas:
Possible clinical opportunities
• Medical surgical units – surgery, medicine, telemetry, oncology
• Community Living Center (long term and/or rehabilitation)
• Intensive Care Unit (ICU)- medical, surgical, cardiac
• Emergency department (ED)
• Mental Health (PARC)
• Outpatient settings- PACT, ambulatory care
Program Objectives
• Transition from entry-level to advanced beginner nurse.
• Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgement and performance.
• Provide clinical leadership at the point of patient care.
• Incorporate research-based evidence into practice.
• Formulate individual career development plan.
Program at a Glance
• Phase 1 Weekly didactic classes and experiences with a focus on orientation, clinical practice, and experiences
in nursing.
• Phase 2 biweekly didactic classes and experiences with a focus on critical thinking, enhancing leadership and use of EBP in practice.
• Facilitated simulation training classes.
• Off campus activities and learning events if available.
Program expected outcomes
• Demonstrate structured transition experience from new graduate to professional nurse.
• Demonstrate knowledge, skills, and abilities that foster continuous learning, critical thinking, and personal accountability.
• Nursing committee membership and involvement
• Enhanced demonstration of clinical leadership
Eligibility
• Is a US citizen.
• Meet physical examination standards.
• Complete application process.
• Pass background check/physical exam requirements.
• New graduate nurse or nurse with less than 1 year of experience.
• Is a graduate of a diploma, an associate degree, a bachelor's degree, and/or a master's degree preparing entry into practice nursing program which is ACEN or CCNE accredited.
• Must have a current, valid, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in any U.S. state, territory, or commonwealth such as Puerto Rico, or the District of Columbia.
Application Process: Apply on USAjobs.gov
LAURIE A. WORTHY, MHA, BSN
RN Transition to Practice Coordinator
Durham VA Healthcare System
Phone:
Email: Laurie.Worthy@va.gov
Claudette Forrest, RN
Nurse Recruiter
Durham VA Healthcare System
Phone:
Email: Claudette.Forrest@va.gov