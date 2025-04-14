RN Transition to Practice Program (RNTTP)

Transition to Practice Residency Program (RNTTP) is a comprehensive professional developmental training program designed to assist the new graduate registered nurse or nurse with less than one year of experience. The program consists of a 12-month standardized curriculum focused on refinement of graduate nurse clinical competencies, and development of professional nursing roles and leadership characteristics on a dedicated primary unit with an assigned preceptor and mentor. RNTTP resident opportunities vary but may be offered in the following areas: