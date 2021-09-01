East Los Angeles Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more East Los Angeles Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- Stop by during our office hours and let's discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- If you would like to schedule an appointment give us a call and we will be happy to discuss a time that works best for you to meet with a member of our staff.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Parking is available directly in front of Vet Center and best of all it's free. Parking can be entered from Olympic Blvd and also Goodrich Blvd.
The Metro bus line has stops within walking distance to the East Los Angeles Vet Center.
Plan your trip with LA Metro, use Google Maps or contact Metro Transit Info at 323-466-3876.
In the spotlight at East Los Angeles Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Domestic Violence Court Mandated Classes
Two Domestic Violence groups are offered for veterans who have been court ordered to attend this type of program. Veterans will learn to manage their anger and develop equality in relationships.
Asian Pacific Islander Group
Support coping with readjustment in healthy ways through topical discussions of common readjustment difficulties, cognitive-behaviorally based group counseling, peer support, and camaraderie.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The East Los Angeles Vet Center proudly offers couples and family counseling to support the readjustment process. The veteran will benefit greatly by including loved ones in the treatment process.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
East Los Angeles Vet Center offers bereavement counseling in an individual or family setting. We have Spanish speaking counselors available for the Spanish speaking community.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
East Los Angeles Vet Center offers individual and group counseling. Our specialty groups include:
- Woman Veteran PTSD Coping Skills
- Vietnam Combat Support
- Vietnam Intra-Interpersonal Skills
- OEF/OIF Combat Support
- Seeking Safety/Co-Occurring
- Domestic Violence
- Anger Management
- Asian Pacific Islander
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
ELA Vet Center provides counseling and referrals to men and women whom have experienced military sexual trauma and/or harassment regardless of when you served.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
East Los Angeles Vet Center offers supportive and confidential services. We will assist you in providing coping skills to work through traumatic events.
The East Los Angeles Vet Center offers:
- Woman Veteran PTSD Coping Skills group.
- GWOT group
- Vietnam Combat group
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Anxiety management
- Social support and activity engagement
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Trauma Resource Model (TYRM)
- Gottman Method
- Whole Health
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
East Los Angeles Vet Center offers a Woman Veteran PTSD Coping Skills group.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
East Los Angeles Vet Center offers Seeking Safety/ CoOccuring Dual Diagnosis group as well as individual counseling and referrals.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you are having thoughts of death or suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away. The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
- Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1
- Chat online
- Text 838255
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
East Los Angeles Vet Center can help you:
- Understand VAMC medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Find a VSO to file claims.
- Connect you to representatives for Vocational Rehabilitation education benefits.
- Connect you to representatives for employment .
- Learn more about housing and VA home loans.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
East Los Angeles Vet Center partners with Army National Guard units and local law enforcement.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
With the expansion of telehealth service due to the pandemic the telehealth services are an option post pandemic. If you are unable to come to the East Los Angeles Vet Center for a variety of reasons such as not being able to take time off from your busy schedule and/or not feeling well we can accommodate you with telehealth services.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.