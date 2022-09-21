Golden: Drive-Thru Flu & COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Drive-Thru Flu & COVID-19 Vaccines at Golden VA Clinic

Ahead of the flu season, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host drive-through flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics. One visit, two vaccines.

Throughout October, while in their vehicle, enrolled Veterans may request a no-cost flu and COVID-19 vaccination during drive-through clinics in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Junta, Golden, Salida, Alamosa and Burlington.

Getting a seasonal flu shot and staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations reduces the risk of serious illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC estimates that people at higher risk of complications include pregnant women, adults 65 years and older and anyone with chronic health conditions.

COVID-19 vaccinations can be given the same day as a flu shot. The primary vaccine series and original boosters remain effective in reducing the likelihood of infection and preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. But new bivalent boosters were developed to restore antibody response to the original strain and add protection against omicron variants.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 bivalent boosters Aug. 31. Given the fast spread of omicron, CDC recommends the updated boosters for individuals who finished a primary series or got one of the original boosters at least two months ago.

Everyone presenting for a drive-through booster must bring their CDC vaccination card.

While VA can only offer enrolled Veterans a flu vaccination, all Veterans, along with their spouses and caregivers, may request COVID-19. Those who’ve never received a COVID-19 vaccine from VA can avoid delays by signing up a day before at VA.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

Enrolled Veterans may also schedule a flu or COVID-19 vaccination during their next VA visit, or through MyHealtheVet, the VA ECHCS call center at 888-336-8262 (24/7) or the VA Health Chat app, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

For information on enrolling in VA health care, visit VA.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.