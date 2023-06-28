Rocky Mountain Regional VetFest

Summer VetFest to assist local Veterans with understanding a new expansion of benefits related to military environmental exposures.

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will host a VetFest July 21 in Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center at 1700 North Wheeling Street in Aurora. In celebration of the medical center's fifth anniversary, the facility is joining nationwide awareness events this summer to inform Veterans and families about PACT Act-related benefits and services.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, expands VA health care eligibility and benefits for Veterans with toxic exposures during the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. This historic expansion of benefits covers many existing and new presumptive conditions stemming from Agent Orange, burn pits and other toxic exposures. To get the latest information and updates, visit VA.gov/PACT.

During the VetFest activities at RMR VA Medical Center, Veterans will get help with filing a claim or an intent to file.

VA ECHCS researchers will explain how participating in studies can improve health outcomes for Veterans, including early diagnoses and treatments.

VA ECHCS patient services assistants will enroll Veterans into VA health care and schedule health and wellness appointments, as nurses screen Veterans for toxic exposures. Veterans with exposure concerns may be connected to information about benefits, registry exams and clinical resources. This effort is an important step in prioritizing exposure-informed care for Veterans.

All Veterans with military environmental exposure concerns should speak with their provider at their next appointment. Veterans enrolled in VA ECHCS can also request a screening by a nurse trained in identifying and documenting potential exposures to toxins during military service. Leave a message in MyHealtheVet or a voicemail at 720-857-2511.