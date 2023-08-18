Stand Down for Veteran Homelessness
When:
Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
York Street VA Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
3836 York St.
Denver, CO
Cost:
Free
The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will host a Stand Down for Veteran Homelessness on Thursday, September 14, at the York Street VA Community Resource & Referral Center in Denver.
At the event VA ECHCS Veteran Homeless Program personnel will be on site providing housing and employment resources as well as housing vouchers. The goal is that every intervention had during the stand down will end a Veteran’s homelessness. Veterans Benefits Administration will also be on-site assisting with health care eligibility and claims.
