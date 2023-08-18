Stand Down for Veteran Homelessness

he VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will host a Stand Down for Veteran Homelessness

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will host a Stand Down for Veteran Homelessness on Tuesday, October 17, at City Auditorium in Colorado Springs

At the event VA ECHCS Veteran Homeless Program personnel will be on site providing housing and employment resources as well as housing vouchers. The goal is that every intervention had during the stand down will end a Veteran’s homelessness. Veterans Benefits Administration will also be on-site assisting with health care eligibility and claims.

Who: Veterans experiencing homelessness and community partners

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: City Auditorium

221 E. Kiowa St.

Colorado Springs, CO 80903