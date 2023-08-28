VA ECHCS Suicide Prevention Summit Day

VA ECHCS Suicide Prevention Summit Day

Please join us Sept. 22, for the VA ECHCS Suicide Prevention Summit Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Veterans and community partners are invited to the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center to come together with VA ECHCS to share resources and lifesaving practices.

Events include S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention training, from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a Resource Fair and Walk & Roll from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the rest of the day dedicated to topical presentation from subject matter experts.

In addition to sharing resources and hosting events throughout Suicide Prevention Month in Eastern Colorado, VA ECHCS has partnered with VA facilities across Colorado to compile all VA suicide prevention events for the state. Visit 2023 Colorado Suicide Prevention Awareness Month - MIRECC / CoE (va.gov) for a full VA ECHCS suicide prevention agenda as well as suicide prevention events from all corners of Colorado.

VA ECHCS Suicide Prevention Resource Fair

Who: Veterans and community partners

When: Friday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Where: Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO 80045

Contact: James.Gallanos@va.gov or for more information

and day of schedule details visit:

https://www.mirecc.va.gov/visn19/suicide-prevention-month/2023.asp