Aurora VA Clinic Veteran Walk-in Flu Shot Clinic

Veteran Flu Shot Information

Get your flu shot every year to protect yourself and others. It’s the surest way to prevent a serious illness and help stop the flu from spreading. You can make an appointment with your VA primary care provider or join a walk-in or drive-through clinic at a participating VA ECHCS facility.

When presenting during a walk-in or drive-through flu shot clinic, be ready to show your VA-issued Veteran ID card, or a current and valid government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or state-issued identification card.

The Aurora VA Clinic will hold walk-in flu shot clinics on Nov. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additional Walk-In Clinics and Community Flu Shot information:

The Rocky Mountain VA Medical, at 1700 North Wheeling St. in Aurora, will have a recurring walk-in flu clinic starting Sept. 18, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays until 8 p.m.

The Space Center VA Clinic, at 565 Space Center Drive, Suite 130, in Colorado Springs, will have have a recurring walk-in flu clinic starting Nov. 1, Monday through Friday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

The Union Boulevard VA Clinic, at 3920 North Union Blvd, Suite 100 and 200, in Colorado Springs, will have recurring , Nov. 1, walk-ins Monday through Friday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

The PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic, at 3141 Centennial Blvd. in Colorado Springs, will have walk-ins Monday through Friday, beginning Nov. 1, from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Community Flu Shots

Starting Aug. 23, eligible Veterans may get a flu shot in the community. Access to select VA-approved vaccines (Tdap, Shingrix and Pneumococcal) through a retail pharmacy, with an approved referral, is available to eligible Veterans, including more than 70,000 in-network community retail pharmacies. Getting a flu and COVID-19 vaccine through the VA Community Care Network does not require a referral or prescription. To find an in-network pharmacy near you, use the VA facility locator tool.