When: Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO





April 16, is recognized as National Health Care Decision Day. Visit our Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center on 4/16 to visit our informational table and learn about some of the important health care decisions you may be missing out on! Read more below:

Advance Care Planning is an important part to Veteran Centered Care. Some say the second most important piece of information in a Veteran’s chart, the first being allergies! By completion of an Advance Directive, a Veteran is able name the person they want the medical team talking to when the Veteran is unable to verbally communicate their medical preferences and wishes to the medical team. At Eastern Colorado we support Veterans talking to Veterans to reduce isolation and increase confidence about completing their own Advance Directive Class by attending a onetime 50 minute class virtual or in person through our Advance Care Planning Group Visit Program. On April 16th National Health Care Decisions Day you can meet our facilitators in person by stopping by their table or send an Advance Care Planning Group Visit Consult under Social Work in CPRS.