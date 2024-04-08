VA Beneficiary Travel Reimbursement Seminar 

Learn how to navigate the travel reimbursement system

When: Thu. May 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am MT Where: Auditorium 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Am I travel eligible? How do I file a travel claim? Why was my travel claim denied?

These and many more questions will be answered at the Benefit Travel seminar and presentation on Wednesday April 17th at 10:00 a.m. in the Rocky Mountain Regional auditorium.

There will be a short presentation on who qualifies and what is eligible for reimbursement in regards to traveling to the VA for your medical appointments, we will show you how to file a claim and there will be time for discussion and to answer your questions.

For questions, please call 720-857-5419 or secure message the Travel Department on My Healthy Vet.

*Attending this class does not qualify for travel reimbursement