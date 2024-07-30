Walking is a great way to move your body and improve health

When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Repeats Where: 3141 Centennial Boulevard Colorado Springs, CO Get directions on Google Maps to PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic Cost: Free





Walking groups are a great way to move your body, improve your health, and spend time with your fellow veterans (spouses, friends, and caregivers welcome). We have indoor groups year round in Aurora, Lakewood, and Pueblo. The group in Colorado Springs meets outdoors and goes through September.

The VA ECHCS Colorado Springs walking group meets at the PFC Floyd Lindstrom Clinic at 3141 Centennial Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80907. The group meets Wednesdays at 9 a.m. trough September.

Meet at the front entrance of the Lindstrom clinic, under the awning, to join.

For more info contact Leigh Anne Leaonard (719-227-4581)

Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT

Other VA events