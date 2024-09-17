Pueblo VA Clinic Walk-in Flu Shots- October Dates

Veteran Flu Shot Information

When: Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Repeats Where: 4776 Eagleridge Circle Pueblo, CO Cost: Free





Get your flu shot every year to protect yourself and others. It’s the surest way to prevent a serious illness and help stop the flu from spreading. You can make an appointment with your VA primary care provider or join a walk-in or drive-through clinic at a participating VA ECHCS facility.

When presenting during a walk-in or drive-through flu shot clinic, be ready to show your VA-issued Veteran ID card, or a current and valid government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or state-issued identification card.

The Pueblo VA Clinic, located at 4776 Eagleridge Circle, in Pueblo, will hold walk-in and walk-in flu shot clinics:

Walk-in: Monday, Oct. 21, Tuesday, Oct. 22, Wednesday, Oct. 23, & Thursday, Oct. 24: 9-11 a.m. & 1-3 p.m.

Walk-in: Monday, Oct. 28, Tuesday, Oct. 29, Wednesday, Oct. 30, & Thursday, Oct. 31: 9-11 a.m. & 1-3 p.m.

If scheduled walk-in times don't work for your schedule, call (303) 399-8020 to schedule a flu shot appointment with your primary care provider.

Community Flu Shots

Veterans eligible for VA benefits may get a flu shot in the community. If you receive your flu shot in the community, please submit notification to your primary care provider.

Access to select VA-approved vaccines through a retail pharmacy, is available to eligible Veterans, including more than 70,000 in-network community retail pharmacies. Getting a flu and COVID-19 vaccine through the VA Community Care Network does not require a referral or prescription. To find an in-network pharmacy near you, use the VA facility locator tool.

Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Other VA events