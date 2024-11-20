Native American Sweat Ceremony at Rocky Mountain Regional
Sweat Ceremony for Veterans and staff
When:
Mon. Dec 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Join us every third Monday of each month at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora for a Sweat Ceremony led by a Native American Practitioner. This event is held as co-ed for Veterans, Employees, and their families.
The Sweat Ceremony will take place in the grassy area north of Building B at the RMR Sweat Lodge. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. If that Monday is a holiday, it will be held on Tuesday the next day.
The event will be limited to the first 20-25 participants who sign-up, pending space. If you wish to participate in the Sweat Ceremony, RSVP by calling 720-723-6700 or sending your name and contact info to Ricky Lott at ricky.lott@va.gov. He will compile a list of participants. The registration process will be monthly: via email or phone call to register/RSVP.
We sincerely appreciate your interest in the Veteran Sweat Ceremony and look forward to a meaningful and memorable event for all of you. If you have any additional questions, please get in touch with Ricky Lott at ricky.lott@va.gov or 720-723-6700.
Mon. Dec 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Mon. Jan 20, 2025, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Mon. Feb 17, 2025, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Mon. Mar 17, 2025, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Mon. Apr 21, 2025, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm MT