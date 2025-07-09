Monthly Mobile Food Distribution at Jewell Clinic

Monthly food assistance provided by Soldiers' Angels at the Jewell VA Clinic.

Please note, registration is required each month to participate in this event and receive support. Register online and find ways to get involved with Soldiers' Angels | Register for Assistance .

Soldiers’ Angels offers monthly food assistance at the Jewell VA Clinic to support Service Members and Veterans in need in the Denver area. Eligible individuals can register now to receive approximately 75 pounds of groceries at no cost.

Event times 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. MT

Location: The Jewell VA Clinic; 14400 E Jewell Ave, Aurora, CO 80012 Event Contact: Gina Manke-Zink at gzink@soldiersangels.org