Rocky Mountain Regional Quarterly Blood Drive

Pre-Registration before the event is preferred, but day of walk-in will be allowed as space and resources are available.

Join us and donate to save a life!

Donating blood with Vitalant is a simple yet powerful way to save lives and support your community. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, whether due to surgeries, accidents, cancer treatments, or chronic illnesses. As one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood service providers, Vitalant ensures that hospitals and patients receive the lifesaving blood they need. Just one donation can help up to three people, making your contribution an invaluable gift.