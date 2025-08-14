Patient Tele-Town Hall- Sept.

Wednesday, September 17, at 5 p.m., we will be hosting a patient Tele-Town Hall event for Eastern Colorado Health Care System patients. Agenda topics for the event will include leadership and health care system updates, as well as answering patient questions live on the call.

For the event, we are able to dial out to a small sampling of our patient population to participate, but all our welcome to join. For patients on the randomized dial out list, you will receive a robo-call the night before, making you aware of the call the next day. If you do not receive a robo-call the night before, and would like to participate, patients can dial in to the event call-in line at 5 p.m. when the call begins. The event dial-in line for patients is: 855-274-9533.

During this event, we will experts on the line from the following areas to assist with answering questions:

Community Care

Veteran Patient Experience

Women’s Health

Primary Care

Social Work

Mental Health

Pharmacy

VBA

If patients have personal health care questions or problems, that would not be appropriate for discussion in a public forum, please call the ECHCS Patient Advocates for assistance:

720-723-6766- Denver Metro Area Patient Advocates

719-227-4047 Southern Colorado