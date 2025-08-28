Intro to Tai Chi
Join us for an introduction to Tai Chi and the benefits it can provide!
When:
Where:
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
In this introductory four class series, you will learn a brief history of Tai Chi, the difference between Tai Chi, Qigong, and yoga, experience Tai Chi movements and breathing exercises.
Contact Tiffani Guinn (720-376-5587) or Heather Skinner (720-793-3785) for more information.
Tue. Sep 2, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Sep 9, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Sep 16, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Sep 23, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT