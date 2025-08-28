Intro to Tai Chi
Join us for an introduction to Tai Chi and the benefits it can provide!
When:
No event data
Where:
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
In this introductory four class series, you will learn a brief history of Tai Chi, the difference between Tai Chi, Qigong, and yoga, experience Tai Chi movements and breathing exercises.
Contact Tiffani Guinn (720-376-5587) or Heather Skinner (720-793-3785) for more information.
Thu. Sep 4, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Thu. Sep 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Thu. Sep 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT