Intro to Tai Chi

Join us for an introduction to Tai Chi and the benefits it can provide!

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO

Free

In this introductory four class series, you will learn a brief history of Tai Chi, the difference between Tai Chi, Qigong, and yoga, experience Tai Chi movements and breathing exercises.

Contact Tiffani Guinn (720-376-5587) or Heather Skinner (720-793-3785) for more information.

Thu. Sep 4, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Thu. Sep 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Thu. Sep 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

