Whole Health: Mindful Building with Bricks
Learn how creating can be a meditative practice!
When:
No event data
Where:
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Learn how building with interlocking building blocks can be a meditative practice. Share you thoughts and creation with the group and learn strategies for self-care.
Contact Tiffani Guinn (720-376-5587) or Heather Skinner (720-793-3785) for more information.
Tue. Sep 2, 2025, 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Sep 9, 2025, 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Sep 16, 2025, 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Sep 23, 2025, 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Sep 30, 2025, 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. MT