Whole Health: Mindful Building with Bricks

Learn how creating can be a meditative practice!

When:

No event data

Repeats

Where:

1020 Johnson Road

Golden, CO

Cost:

Free

Learn how building with interlocking building blocks can be a meditative practice. Share you thoughts and creation with the group and learn strategies for self-care.

Contact Tiffani Guinn (720-376-5587) or Heather Skinner (720-793-3785) for more information.

Mon. Oct 6, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Mon. Nov 3, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Mon. Dec 1, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

