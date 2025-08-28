Whole Health: Mindful Building with Bricks
Learn how creating can be a meditative practice!
When:
No event data
Where:
1020 Johnson Road
Golden, CO
Cost:
Free
Learn how building with interlocking building blocks can be a meditative practice. Share you thoughts and creation with the group and learn strategies for self-care.
Contact Tiffani Guinn (720-376-5587) or Heather Skinner (720-793-3785) for more information.
Mon. Oct 6, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Mon. Nov 3, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Mon. Dec 1, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT