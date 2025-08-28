Skip to Content

2025 Rocky Mountain Network Mental Health Summit

Banner depicting the 2025 VISN 19 Mental Health Summit, including a group of smartly dressed people having a breakout session

Hope Shared, Lives Changed: A Summit for Veteran's Mental Health

Free

Required

Join Veteran community stakeholders, VSOs, mental health providers, and Veterans for a summit focused on a Veteran-centered, recovery-oriented approach. This year, we will spotlight: suicide prevention through safe gun storage and indirect prevention through building hope, community, and purpose. Don't miss this chance to support Veterans' mental health.

