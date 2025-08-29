Skip to Content

Whole Health: Guided Imagery

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO

Free

Guided Imagery is a form of meditation in which you imagine or visualize along to a script or narration, utilizing all your senses to help you achieve a specific goal or outcome, such as improved relaxation, reduced stress, and an increased sense of well-being.

Every Tuesday at 8 a.m. or 3 p.m. virtually. Contact Tiffani Guinn (720-376-5587) or Heather Skinner (720-793-3785) for more information.

Tue. Sep 2, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT

Tue. Sep 9, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT

Tue. Sep 16, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT

Tue. Sep 23, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT

Tue. Sep 30, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT

