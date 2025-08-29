Whole Health: Guided Imagery
When:
No event data
Where:
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Guided Imagery is a form of meditation in which you imagine or visualize along to a script or narration, utilizing all your senses to help you achieve a specific goal or outcome, such as improved relaxation, reduced stress, and an increased sense of well-being.
Every Tuesday at 8 a.m. or 3 p.m. virtually. Contact Tiffani Guinn (720-376-5587) or Heather Skinner (720-793-3785) for more information.
Tue. Sep 2, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT
Tue. Sep 9, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT
Tue. Sep 16, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT
Tue. Sep 23, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT
Tue. Sep 30, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. MT