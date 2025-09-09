Hiring Fair
Join the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System team!
When:
No event data
Where:
Auditorium and concourse
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Positions Targeted:
- Medical Support Assistants
- Nurses o Food Service Workers
- Social Workers
- Psychologists
- Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselors
- Physician Assistants
- Police Officers
Candidate Preparation & Requirements
- Resumes: Preferably max two pages (mandatory for Food Service Workers, advisory for others).
- References: Supervisory preferred.
- Licenses/Transcripts: Encouraged, though not required for all roles.
- Photo ID: Not required for new applicants; necessary for expedited onboarding processes.
In some instances, recruitment/relocation incentives, between $1,000- $5,000 to be offered where approved.