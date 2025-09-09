Skip to Content

Hiring Fair

The Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center exterior at sunset. Text reads: VA hiring fair. Join our team!

Join the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System team!

When:

No event data

Where:

Auditorium and concourse

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO

Cost:

Free

Positions Targeted:

  • Medical Support Assistants
  • Nurses o Food Service Workers
  • Social Workers
  • Psychologists
  • Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselors
  • Physician Assistants
  • Police Officers

Candidate Preparation & Requirements

  • Resumes: Preferably max two pages (mandatory for Food Service Workers, advisory for others).
  • References: Supervisory preferred.
  • Licenses/Transcripts: Encouraged, though not required for all roles.
  • Photo ID: Not required for new applicants; necessary for expedited onboarding processes.

In some instances, recruitment/relocation incentives, between $1,000- $5,000 to be offered where approved.

