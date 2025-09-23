Coach Express | Take a Health & Wellness Coaching Test Drive!

Skip to Content

Take a Health & Wellness Coaching Test Drive!

Concourse Kiosk 4

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO

Free

October 6 & 23 9:00am-3:00pm

Walk-in, 20 minute coaching sessions available.

A Health & Wellness Coach can partner with you in. Getting to know yourself better Identifying what matters most to you Setting goals for your life and health Learning and practicing self-care skills Exploring mindfulness Building a Personal Health Plan

 

Mon. Oct 6, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Thu. Oct 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

