Coach Express | Take a Health & Wellness Coaching Test Drive!
Take a Health & Wellness Coaching Test Drive!
When:
Where:
Concourse Kiosk 4
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
October 6 & 23 9:00am-3:00pm
Walk-in, 20 minute coaching sessions available.
A Health & Wellness Coach can partner with you in. Getting to know yourself better Identifying what matters most to you Setting goals for your life and health Learning and practicing self-care skills Exploring mindfulness Building a Personal Health Plan
Mon. Oct 6, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Thu. Oct 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT