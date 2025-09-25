Warrior Women: Sisters-in-Arms, A Meet-up for Women Veterans in Denver
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will hold a meet-up for female veterans in the Denver area on Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Denver Central Library, on the second floor, in community room #242, to socialize and connect. Any female veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate.