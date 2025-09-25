Warrior Women: Sisters-in-Arms, A Meet-up for Women Veterans in Colorado Springs
Networking and socializing event for women veterans to connect and come together.
When:
No event data
Where:
Pikes Peak Library District - East Library, East E1
5550 N Union Blvd
Colorado Springs , CO
Cost:
Free
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will hold a meet-up for female veterans in the Colorado Springs area on Oct. 2, at the Pikes Peak Library District-East Library, in Room East E1, from 10 -11 a.m., to socialize and connect. Any female veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate.