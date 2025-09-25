Skip to Content

Warrior Women: Sisters-in-Arms, A Meet-up for Women Veterans in Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Library District - East Library, East E1

5550 N Union Blvd

Colorado Springs , CO

Free

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will hold a  meet-up for female veterans in the Colorado Springs area on Oct. 2, at the Pikes Peak Library District-East Library, in Room East E1, from 10 -11 a.m., to socialize and connect. Any female veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate.

