Skip to Content

Warrior Women: Sisters-in-Arms, A Meet-up for Women Veterans in Pueblo

Image showcasing camaraderie and sisterhood through the military and veteran communities.

Networking and socializing event for women veterans to connect and come together.

When:

No event data

Where:

Pueblo City-County Library District - Rawlings (Main) Branch, Rawlings Thurston Room

100 E Abriendo Ave

Pueblo, CO

Cost:

Free

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will hold a meet-up for female veterans in the Pueblo area on Oct. 9, at the Main Branch of Rawlings Library in the Rawlings Thurston Room, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., to socialize and connect. Any female veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate.

Other VA events

Last updated: 