Warrior Women: Sisters-in-Arms, A Meet-up for Women Veterans in Pueblo
Networking and socializing event for women veterans to connect and come together.
When:
No event data
Where:
Pueblo City-County Library District - Rawlings (Main) Branch, Rawlings Thurston Room
100 E Abriendo Ave
Pueblo, CO
Cost:
Free
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will hold a meet-up for female veterans in the Pueblo area on Oct. 9, at the Main Branch of Rawlings Library in the Rawlings Thurston Room, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., to socialize and connect. Any female veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate.