White Cane Day Celebration - PFC James Dunn VA Clinic
Let's celebrate the importance of the White Cane as a symbol of independence and the achievements of Veterans who are blind or visually impaired!
When:
No event data
Where:
Waiting area
4776 Eagleridge Circle
Pueblo, CO
Cost:
Free
The Visual Impairment Program of Eastern Colorado VA Healthcare System invites you to attend our White Cane Day Celebrations! This is an opportunity to learn more about the importance of the White Cane as a symbol of independence as well as celebrate achievements of Veterans who are blind or visually impaired.