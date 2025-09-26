Skip to Content

White Cane Day Celebration - PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic

A person in blue jeans and white sneakers uses a white cane to cross a yellow and white crosswalk.

Let's celebrate the importance of the White Cane as a symbol of independence and the achievements of Veterans who are blind or visually impaired!

Waiting area

3141 Centennial Boulevard

Colorado Springs, CO

Free

The Visual Impairment Program of Eastern Colorado VA Healthcare System invites you to attend our White Cane Day Celebrations! This is an opportunity to learn more about the importance of the White Cane as a symbol of independence as well as celebrate achievements of Veterans who are blind or visually impaired.

