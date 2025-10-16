Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms-Denver

Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow Women Veterans as Sisters in arms. Come join other local Women Veterans to connect and socialize as VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will hold a meet-up for female veterans in the Denver area on Nov. 19, at the Bob Ragland Branch of the Denver Public Library, at 1900 35th St., Suite A, in Community Room E, from 1-2 p.m., to socialize and connect. Any female veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate.