You are invited to the Diabetes Education Expo, on Oct. 28, at the Rocky Mountain Regional VAMC in Aurora. Come to the Auditorium, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to learn more about diabetes and listen to some very knowledgeable speakers. This event is open to Veterans, their families, caregivers, VA staff and the community. Please contact the Endocrinology department with any questions at 720-857-5838.