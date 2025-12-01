Skip to Content

Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms-Pueblo

Women for female veteran-led event.

#womenveterans #femaleveterans #sistersinarms

When:

No event data

Where:

Pueblo City-County Library District - Rawlings (Main) Branch, in the Rawlings Thurston Room

100 E Abriendo Ave

Pueblo, CO

Cost:

Free

Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow women veterans as sisters-in-arms. Come join other local women veterans to connect and socialize as VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will hold a meet-up for female veterans in the Pueblo area on Dec. 4, at the Pueblo City-County Library District - Rawlings (Main) Branch, at 100 E Abriendo Ave, in the Rawlings Thurston Room, from 10-11 a.m., to socialize and connect. Any female veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate.

