Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms-Colorado Springs

Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow women veterans as sisters-in-arms. Come join other local women veterans to connect and socialize as VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will hold a meet-up for female veterans in the Colorado Springs area on Dec. 17, at the Pikes Peak Library District - East Library, at 5550 N. Union Blvd, in the Room East F1, from 1-2 p.m., to socialize and connect. Any female veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate.