New Year WHOLE You-Colorado Springs

VA Easter Colorado Health Care System Whole Health is pleased to bring you New Year WHOLE You. Come experience a variety of Whole Health offerings in January, everything from Tai Chi and Yoga to Nutrition and Sleep. Explore the complimentary and holistic side of health care and self-care. Learn what Whole Health has to offer and how a Health and Wellness Coach can help you set and achieve goals by making small, sustainable changes, by discovering What Matters Most to you. All workshops are available on a drop-in basis, there is no need to schedule. Workshops are open to both Veterans and Employees*.

Workshops will be the following Wednesdays and Thursdays:

January 7th and 8th at the Lindstrom Clinic in Colorado Springs

January 14th and 15th at the James Dunn Clinic in Pueblo

January 21st and 22nd at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora



*The Employee Resources Workshop on Wednesdays at 12:00 is specifically for VA employees.

