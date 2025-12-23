Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms-Colorado Springs

Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow women veterans as sisters-in-arms. Come join other local women veterans to connect and socialize! Any woman veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate in any of the meetups!

Come join us on Jan. 7, from 1-2 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Library District - East Library, in the East Community Room, at 5550 N. Union Blvd. in Colorado Springs.

The point of contact is Morla Colby, at .