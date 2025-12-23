Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms-Pueblo

Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow women veterans as sisters-in-arms. Come join other local women veterans to connect and socialize! Any woman veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate in any of the meetups!



Come join us on Jan. 15, from 1-2 p.m., at the Rawlings Main Branch Library, in the Rawlings Thurston Room, at 100 E. Abriendo Ave. in Pueblo.



The point of contact is Trish Rademacher .

