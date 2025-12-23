Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms-Denver

Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow women veterans as sisters-in-arms. Come join other local women veterans to connect and socialize! Any woman veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate in any of the meetups!



Come join us on Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Bob Ragland Branch Library, in Room E, on 1900 35th St. in Denver.



The point of contact is Crystal Tabor at .

