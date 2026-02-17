Breastfeeding Support “Baby Café” (Jewell Clinic)
When:
Tue. Feb 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
14400 East Jewell Avenue
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Our baby café offers a time for Veterans to gather with other breastfeeding dyads to discuss all the joys and challenges that come with new little ones.
This is a weekly event, happening every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Please check our Facebook page before traveling, in case there is a last minute cancelation.
A VA lactation specialist will be available to assess concerns as needed as well as provide education on a variety of breastfeeding needs including:
- Alternative feeding strategies
- Multiples and Siblings
- Older infants and breastfeeding
- Pumping
- Return to Work/School
- Signs of a good latch
- Skin-to-skin care
- Tongue/lip Tie
- And more!
POC for event and questions: Elizabeth Yahn @ Elizabeth.Yahn@va.gov
Tue. Mar 3, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Mar 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Mar 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Mar 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT