Breastfeeding Support “Baby Café” (Jewell Clinic)

When:

Tue. Feb 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

14400 East Jewell Avenue

Aurora, CO

Cost:

Free

Our baby café offers a time for Veterans to gather with other breastfeeding dyads to discuss all the joys and challenges that come with new little ones.  

This is a weekly event, happening every Tuesday  at 1 p.m

Please check our Facebook page before traveling, in case there is a last minute cancelation.

A VA lactation specialist will be available to assess concerns as needed as well as provide education on a variety of breastfeeding needs including:

  • Alternative feeding strategies
  • Multiples and Siblings
  • Older infants and breastfeeding
  • Pumping
  • Return to Work/School
  • Signs of a good latch
  • Skin-to-skin care
  • Tongue/lip Tie
  • And more!

POC for event and questions: Elizabeth Yahn @ Elizabeth.Yahn@va.gov

