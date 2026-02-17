Breastfeeding Support “Baby Café” (Jewell Clinic)

Our baby café offers a time for Veterans to gather with other breastfeeding dyads to discuss all the joys and challenges that come with new little ones.

This is a weekly event, happening every Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Please check our Facebook page before traveling, in case there is a last minute cancelation.

A VA lactation specialist will be available to assess concerns as needed as well as provide education on a variety of breastfeeding needs including:

Alternative feeding strategies

Multiples and Siblings

Older infants and breastfeeding

Pumping

Return to Work/School

Signs of a good latch

Skin-to-skin care

Tongue/lip Tie

And more!

POC for event and questions: Elizabeth Yahn @ Elizabeth.Yahn@va.gov