Skip to Content

Breastfeeding Support “Baby Café” (Floyd Lindstrom)

Mother smiling at baby, text: Breastfeeding Support "Baby Cafe"

When:

Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Repeats

Where:

3141 Centennial Boulevard

Colorado Springs, CO

Cost:

Free

Our baby café offers a time for Veterans to gather with other breastfeeding dyads to discuss all the joys and challenges that come with new little ones.  

This is a weekly event, happening every Thursday  at 11 a.m. 

Please check our Facebook page before traveling, in case there is a last minute cancelation.

A VA lactation specialist will be available to assess concerns as needed as well as provide education on a variety of breastfeeding needs including:

  • Alternative feeding strategies
  • Multiples and Siblings
  • Older infants and breastfeeding
  • Pumping
  • Return to Work/School
  • Signs of a good latch
  • Skin-to-skin care
  • Tongue/lip Tie
  • And more!

POC for event and questions: Elizabeth Yahn @ Elizabeth.Yahn@va.gov

Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Other VA events

Last updated: 