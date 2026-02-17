Breastfeeding Support “Baby Café” (Floyd Lindstrom)
When:
Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
3141 Centennial Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO
Cost:
Free
Our baby café offers a time for Veterans to gather with other breastfeeding dyads to discuss all the joys and challenges that come with new little ones.
This is a weekly event, happening every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Please check our Facebook page before traveling, in case there is a last minute cancelation.
A VA lactation specialist will be available to assess concerns as needed as well as provide education on a variety of breastfeeding needs including:
- Alternative feeding strategies
- Multiples and Siblings
- Older infants and breastfeeding
- Pumping
- Return to Work/School
- Signs of a good latch
- Skin-to-skin care
- Tongue/lip Tie
- And more!
POC for event and questions: Elizabeth Yahn @ Elizabeth.Yahn@va.gov
Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT