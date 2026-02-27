Learn About Postpartum Care: Women Veterans Program Educational Series
When:
Fri. Mar 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Auditorium
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Participants are encouraged to bring their infants!
- Physical therapy post-partum rehab and body mechanics review
- Nutrition for healing and lactation
- Other VA women Veteran programs & resources
Light refreshments will be served
Hosted by: Women Veterans Program, CDCE, and The American Red Cross
Please RSVP by March 18th at 720-857-5371
By Invitation Only