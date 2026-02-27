Skip to Content

Learn About Postpartum Care: Women Veterans Program Educational Series

When:

Fri. Mar 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Auditorium

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Participants are encouraged to bring their infants!

  • Physical therapy post-partum rehab and body mechanics review
  • Nutrition for healing and lactation
  • Other VA women Veteran programs & resources

Light refreshments will be served

Hosted by: Women Veterans Program, CDCE, and The American Red Cross

Please RSVP by March 18th at 720-857-5371

By Invitation Only

Other VA events

Last updated: 