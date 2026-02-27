Skip to Content

Warrior Women: Sisters-in-Arms-Pueblo

Five women smiling in a circle with their hands in the middle.

Women Veterans meet to connect and network.

When:

Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT

Where:

Rawlings Main Branch Library, in the Rawlings Thurston Room

100 E. Abriendo Ave.

Pueblo, CO

Cost:

Free

Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow women veterans as sisters-in-arms. Come join other local women veterans to connect and socialize! Any woman veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate in any of the meetups!
Come join us on March 12, from 10-11 a.m., at the Rawlings Main Branch Library, in the Rawlings Thurston Room, at 100 E. Abriendo Ave. in Pueblo.


The point of contact is Trish Rademacher .

