Warrior Women: Sisters-in-Arms-Denver

Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow women veterans as sisters-in-arms. Come join other local women veterans to connect and socialize! Any woman veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate in any of the meetups!

Come join us on March 27, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Bear Valley Branch Library, on 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. in Denver.



The point of contact is Crystal Tabor at .