Money Matters Financial Workshop for Veterans

Learn how to find and use online tools that can help you manage your money and improve your financial literacy.

When:

Wed. Mar 18, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

AD Works Altura Workforce Center Computer room

15400 E 14th Place

Aurora, CO

Cost:

Free

Build your confidence with money. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll learn how to find and use online tools that can help you budget, plan and manage your finances. No registration required.

Questions: Call .

