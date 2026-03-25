Build your basic computer skills
A basic computer skills workshop for Veterans in Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Compensated Work Therapy.
When:
Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
AD Works Altura Plaza Building
15400 E 14th Place
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
This workshop is for Veterans in Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Compensated Work Therapy.
Learn essential computer skills in a small, hands-on workshop. You’ll practice using a mouse and keyboard, navigating the internet and working with basic programs so you can feel more confident online.
Questions: Call George Romero, peer specialist, at 720-329-8516.