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Build your basic computer skills

Text "Build your basic computer skills" over blue background with blurred hands using a computer.

A basic computer skills workshop for Veterans in Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Compensated Work Therapy.

When:

Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

AD Works Altura Plaza Building

15400 E 14th Place

Aurora, CO

Cost:

Free

This workshop is for Veterans in Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Compensated Work Therapy. 

Learn essential computer skills in a small, hands-on workshop. You’ll practice using a mouse and keyboard, navigating the internet and working with basic programs so you can feel more confident online.

Questions: Call George Romero, peer specialist, at 720-329-8516.

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