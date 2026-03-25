Build your basic computer skills

A basic computer skills workshop for Veterans in Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Compensated Work Therapy.

This workshop is for Veterans in Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Compensated Work Therapy.

Learn essential computer skills in a small, hands-on workshop. You’ll practice using a mouse and keyboard, navigating the internet and working with basic programs so you can feel more confident online.

Questions: Call George Romero, peer specialist, at 720-329-8516.