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Caregiver Resource Fair

Hands holding a red heart beside VA Caregiver Support logo.

20 local VA and community non-profit programs serving Veterans and caregivers will be here to answer your questions.

When:

Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

3141 Centennial Boulevard

Colorado Springs, CO

Cost:

Free

Meet with over 20 local VA and community non-profit programs serving Veterans and caregivers!

No R.S.V.P. needed! Please join us for this spotlight on community adult day health care and local Veteran's clubs.

For more information, contact ECHCSCaregiverSupport@va.gov

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